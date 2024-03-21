How many types of Hockey hairstyles are there? Guide to the trending haircuts

Hockey is not only associated with athleisure, but also with long, flowy hairstyles and the mullet. Hockey hair is synonymous with the mullet that features shorter hair on the sideburns and longer hair at the back. It also includes men’s flow haircut, which features medium to long length tresses that could work well with all hair types.

While the mullet consists of tapered sides, the men’s flow haircut showcases volumized hair. Players like Barry Melrose, Jaromír Jágr, and Wayne Gretzky have been known for sporting hockey hairstyles, and credited with making them popular among fans.

Just like ‘Nirvana’ hair is associated with Kurt Cobain’s unique hairstyle, the hockey hairstyle has become a prominent part of the hockey culture. Fans who wish to recreate the hairstyles have the option of choosing between the mullet and men's flow haircut.

How to ace the men's flow hockey hairstyle in 2024?

The men’s flow haircut is ideal for those who wish to have an effortless-to-maintain and styled hairdo. Additionally, it may suit those who have a chiselled face shape and those who wish to rock medium to long-length hair.

When visiting the hairstylist for a men’s flow haircut, it is advised that one mentions the length of hair to be cut. Most hockey men’s flow hairstyles feature three inches of hair length. Long-flow haircuts are cut keeping the same length all over, while medium-flow haircuts feature three inches of length cut all over. Short-flow haircuts feature hair lengths under three inches, and are short on the edges and longer in the crown area.

A quick hack to style men’s flow hairstyle is to use a hairdryer on damp hair and comb the hair backwards using a hair brush. One can also style it with accessories like the spiral hairband.

How to ace the mullet hockey hairstyle for men in 2024?

Ace hockey players like Wayne Gretzky and Guy LaFleur are known for sporting the mullet and making it a popular hairstyle among hockey players. A recent game at the Minnesota State hockey tournament witnessed multiple players sporting the iconic mullet hairstyle, carrying forward the hockey hairstyle legacy.

One of the ways to ace the mullet is to pair it with a beard or moustache. The mullet can either be worn with faded sides or an even length of hair all over. There is an extension of length at the back in both cases.

While the mullet suits all hair types and face shapes, it requires maintenance and one must use hairstylist-recommended products for the same. There is not much styling involved in a mullet, and the choice is between opting for the 80s mullet with voluminous hair all over, or the modern mullet featuring medium length at the back and tapered sides.

Read More: What is the Dak Prescott haircut? Here's why the haircut is trending

Fans of the sport can take inspiration from their favourite players to choose between the mullet or men's flow hockey hairstyle, and ask their hairstylists to recreate the same. These hairstyles always appear to be in trend which allows men to experiment at their whim.