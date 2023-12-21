What is the Peso Pluma haircut? Here's why the mullet-like hairstyle is trending 

Mexican singer Peso Pluma is not only known for songs like La Bebe and QLONA but also for the Peso Pluma haircut. The Peso Pluma haircut is a mullet style with blunt bangs and faded sides. The haircut is shorter at the top of the head and sides with a longer length at the back.

The singer has often customized the haircut by modifying it with sideburns or shaving the sides. One can style the Peso Pluma haircut by combing the shorter bangs forward with simple combing.

The influence of the Peso Pluma haircut is so much amongst teens and kids that a school in Mexico decided to prohibit students’ entry into the school if they sported the popular haircut or any similar haircut.

Peso Pluma Haircut styles have over 40 million views on TikTok: Details about the trending haircut explored

The trending haircut is not unique to the QUEMA singer. It has existed in Mexico and Latin America as a sought-after haircut for not only men but for dogs as well. The trending haircut entails an interesting story as shared by Pluma himself wherein he went for a haircut during his trip to Medellín, Columbia.

The barber he approached claimed that Pluma would be getting a popular Medellín haircut style and that he’d love it. While Peso Pluma hated the haircut at first, he saw how good it looked on him after he recorded a music video.

One can say that the Peso Pluma haircut is an amalgamation of pompadour and military haircuts. The clean sideburns and faded sides take inspiration for the military cuts. At the same time, the length and volume of hair on the forehead are inspired by the pompadour haircut which was a prominent hairstyle in the 18th century.

The simplest way to ask one's hairdresser for the trending haircut is to either show Pluma's photo as a reference or ask them to style it with the pompadour haircut towards the front and the military haircut towards the sides.

How to opt for the Peso Pluma haircut based on varied face shapes

It is important to analyze and consider one’s face shape before opting for the viral haircut, given the one sported by Pluma won’t necessarily flatter every face shape.

Additionally, the haircut looks better and can be availed of easily with people having thin and straight hair types. It is also important to get regular trims with the trending haircut as the hair on the forehead is prone to grow longer as compared to the sides. This can lead to split ends as well, hence getting regular trims every 4-6 weeks is advisable.

Here are some of the variations of the trending haircut as per varied face shapes:

People with a round face shape can opt for the Peso haircut to add volume to their crown area. Round-faced people must ask their hairdresser to keep the sides shorter and the layers on the crown longer to ace this haircut.

People with a square face shape choosing the trending haircut can add more layers to it to create a balanced look.

People with an oval face shape can keep the length of their hair towards the nape of the neck either long or medium as it will enhance and soften their facial features. They can opt for light faded sideburns and eyebrow-length hair on the forehead.