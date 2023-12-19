What is the Hollywood hair theory? TikTok's latest hair theory explored

The Hollywood hair theory is based on the assertion that celebrities must be assigned a signature look to become famous and for fans to associate them with something. For instance, fans associate red lips with Taylor Swift, unique manicures and glazed doughnut skin with Hailey Bieber, and Doja Cat for her distinct looks on the red carpet and concerts.

The Hollywood hair theory is all about branding for celebrities. It was brought to light by famous TikTokers Coco Mocoe, with 1 million followers, and Nicky Reardon, with over 313 K followers. The TikTokers state that for celebrities and influencers to move past overstimulation, it is essential to stand out of the box by associating a signature look with self.

Following TikTok’s Hollywood hair theory is the hair theory making rounds on the social media platform. Hair theory is all about how styling one's hair in different ways changes how others perceive one. Be it using a wig or changing the hair color, the hair theory explains how people are treated differently based on their hair looks.

The Hollywood Hair Theory equates the signature looks of celebrities to their popularity

As per TikToker Coco Macoe, most celebrities’ careers need to develop a signature look, especially a signature hairstyle, when launching themselves. In an Instagram video that has gone viral, the TikToker quotes the example of “Boy’s a Liar” singer Ice Spice.

The video showcases a high school photo of the rapper with brown, wavy hair and when she became "Ice Spice" with orange, permed hair. The rapper's new look is associated with her personality, which proves Macoe's point that celebrities have to develop a signature hairstyle to be recognized by fans. Further examples include the green-streaked hair sported by Billie Eilish for some time and Jennifer Aniston's layered hair since F.R.I.E.N.D.S first aired.

The underlying gist of the theory is that signature looks help celebrities gain popularity apart from their talent and work. These signature looks also work as references for celebrity fans, making these hairstyles gain more popularity. Justin Bieber's haircut at the time of his first few music videos was called the "Justin Bieber cut" for years.

This also takes the theory back to the Ice Spice instance, wherein the rapper was one of the most popular Halloween looks, and fans copied her outfit and curls. Hence, the orange copper curls have become a way for people to identify and associate with the "Pretty Girl" singer.

The Hollywood hair theory complements hairstyles and haircuts as well. An appropriate example of this is Ariana Grande's ponytail, which she has sported for a significant career timeline. Known for her red hair as a teen sensation for Nickelodeon, Grande switched to the high ponytail when she started her singing career, and the hairstyle remains iconic.

Mocoe states in her video that Ariana Grande's stylish Law Roach was aware that the ponytail would be one of the key contributors to the singer's popularity.

The Hollywood hair theory has yet to be proven but worth pondering. A compelling perspective emerges when examining Johnny Depp's iconic characters, each intricately tied to unique hairstyles. Whether embodying the distinctive look of Edward Scissorhands or donning dreadlocks in Pirates of the Caribbean, Depp consistently brings memorable and individualistic hair choices to his roles.