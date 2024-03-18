How to self-tan at home? Tips and tricks

One way to get a golden glow without exposing oneself to UV radiation is to practice self-tan, a kind of sunless tanning. This method uses DHA (dihydroxyacetone) products, that react with the skin's surface amino acids to give the illusion of a tan.

Self-tan is a temporary (up to ten days), dermatologist-approved, and non-irritating procedure. These days, individuals prefer self-tanning to sunbathing and tanning beds due to the increased risks of getting under the sun for tanned skin.

It has moisturizing properties that allow you to achieve a bronzed appearance without sun exposure or getting under harmful UV rays. However, one must remember that without using proper sunscreen, a false tan cannot protect the skin from UV rays.

Sportskeeda has this detailed guide ready with instructions, tricks, and tips for self-tan at home for an effective and safe method of tanning. This will help the readers to know about getting a perfect tan, from pre-application to aftercare.

Steps for Self-Tan at Home

A few basic steps are here to start with this tanning process at home.

To remove dead cells, begin by exfoliating your skin, paying particular attention to thick-skinned areas such as elbows, knees, and ankles.

Before one applies self-tanner, ensure that your skin is completely dry to ensure an even application.

Implement the tanner in different sections, adding it to the skin using circular motions.

To prevent orange palms, wash your hands after each section.

To achieve an authentic-looking transition, apply the tanner by gently blending it at the wrists and ankles.

Knees, ankles, and elbows should have the tanner diluted to prevent the formation of dark patches.

To prevent perspiration, dry your skin for a minimum of 10 minutes prior to donning loose clothing.

Self-Tanner Tips: Application and Care

Here are some of the valuable tips one must know before going ahead with the false tan process.

Get the skin ready: Start with cleaning and exfoliating thoroughly, and shave 24 hours before tanning to enhance the depth of your tan.

Be Cautious with Moisturizing: Avoid heavy moisturizers before application; opt for a light, oil-free moisturizer on dry areas only.

Applying the Tanner: Use an application mitt to avoid staining hands, start from the bottom up, and blend carefully around wrists and between fingers.

Wait for it to get dried: Let the tanner get dry completely, following the specific drying time.

Always avoid moisture: Try to stay away from water, sweat, and moisturizers for a few hours after application.

After Self-Tanning

Wait before showering: Let the tan develop for 4-6 hours before showering to ensure its longevity.

Avoid sweating: Stick to light workouts and avoid hot environments to prevent streaking.

Shower gently: Use warm water and gentle soap, avoiding scrubs and shaving.

Moisturize: Add moisturizer to your skincare for hydration and it will help prolong the tan.

Protect your skin: Always apply sunscreen to protect your skin, regardless of having a fake tan.

It is important to bear in mind that an impeccable fake tan can be achieved through meticulous preparation, precise application, and conscientious aftercare. By consistently applying effort and maintaining a positive attitude, any individual can attain proficiency in fake tanning and maintain an aesthetically pleasing bronzed complexion throughout the year.