What are face self-tanners? 6 best face self-tanners for a glowing skin

Self-tanners have become increasingly popular in recent years as people look for a safer alternative to tanning in the sun or tanning beds. These skin care products offer a way to achieve a beautiful, glowing tan without exposing the beauty enthusiast's skin to harmful UV rays. Self-tanners contain a chemical called dihydroxyacetone (DHA) that reacts with the amino acids on the surface of the user's skin to produce a brown pigment called melanoidin.

Self-tanners come in a variety of forms, including lotions, sprays, and mousses, and can be applied all over the body or just to certain areas for a more targeted tan. When choosing a suitable self-tanner for a beauty buff's face, it is crucial to consider several factors to achieve a natural, even, and safe tan.

These factors include the ingredients used, their skin type, whether they prefer gradual or instant results, the desired color tone, the application method, the SPF content, and the longevity of the tan.

Top 6 self-tanners for radiant skin, including St. Tropez and SOL

Some self-tanners are designed for fair skin and provide a subtle, natural-looking tan, while others are formulated for darker skin tones and offer a deeper, more dramatic color. It is also important to exfoliate the user's skin before applying a self-tanner to ensure an even application and to avoid any streaks or patches.

With the right self-tanner and proper application, a skincare enthusiast can achieve a beautiful, healthy-looking tan without the risks associated with traditional tanning methods.

Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of six self-tanners for beauty enthusiasts to achieve glowing skin amidst numerous options available.

1) St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist

St. Tropez's Self Tan Purity Face Mist is a convenient option for a gentle facial tan. The tropical-scented product contains moisture-surging hyaluronic acid and is easy to apply. Its lightweight formula provides a subtle, sun-kissed radiance without clogging pores.

While it is great for a quick pick-me-up, results may vary based on skin type and tone. It is best for a light, buildable tan and is perfect for daily use. Its development time varies, but its quick-drying feature is a plus.

Priced at $33 on Amazon, this product is ideal for acne-prone skin.

Pros Cons Antioxidant protection Results vary based on skin types Light-weight Non-comedogenic

2) Tanologist Dark Self Tan Drops

These customizable self-tan drops are perfect for both novice and experienced tanners. The more drops you add, the more radiant your skin will be. This dermatologist-approved product is gentle on even the most sensitive skin and will not clog pores, cause dryness, or leave stains on sheets.

With three adjustable shades and nourishing ingredients like pink grapefruit, goji berries, and juniper berries, a beauty seeker can achieve their desired tan for $21.99 on Amazon.

Pros Cons Vegan Not user-friendly packaging Sulphate-free Perfect for all skin types

3) SOL by Jergens Deeper by the Drop Serum

A beauty enthusiast can achieve a natural-looking 'back from holiday' glow by using just a few drops of this self-tanner.

The secret is its sugar-derived formula, which easily blends with any moisturizer to create a seamless finish without any greasiness. Furthermore, the bottle's tiny size makes it ideal for travel, making it a must-have item for every journey.

This self-tanner also offers easy customization and portability. Those who are interested can purchase it on Amazon for $13.88.

Pros Cons Dermatologist-certified Leaves a cakey residue for some skin types Travel-friendly size Oil-free formula

4) L’Oréal Paris Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning Water Mist

This light mist enhances skin beauty and provides a refreshing breeze to beauty aficionados.

Its water-based composition makes it easy to use, and the gradual glow it produces is incredibly natural, without any signs of a fake orange hue. The rapid absorption of the non-greasy texture keeps the skin hydrated.

This self-tanner is available on Amazon and priced at an affordable $9.87, making it a dependable and cost-effective addition to any beauty regimen.

Pros Cons Moisturizes Not long-staying Does not clog pores Sulfate-free

5) Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Glow Pad

The Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Glow Pad Intense Glow for Face is a fast-drying, organic face tanner that provides a flawless, streak-free tan in only 3–4 hours.

The towelettes are generously saturated and make it easy to apply, ensuring a uniform and tidy result. It is vegan and cruelty-free, making it a guilt-free indulgence.

A beauty lover can get it on Amazon.com for $41.02 for a radiant, age-defying glow.

Pros Cons Easy use Low on tanning Vegan Sulfate-free

6) Isle of Paradise Hyglo Self Tan Serum

The Isle of Paradise Hyglo Self Tan Serum, including hyaluronic acid, appeared to be a refreshing touch, making the skin look full and glowing.

This product is not only for tanning but also for promoting natural beauty and skincare for dry, dehydrated skin. It's a comprehensive journey towards natural beauty with every use.

The oil complex is an unexpected bonus, providing hydration for $19 from Amazon.

Pros Cons Absorbs fast Less in quantity Vegan Animal cruelty-free

Whether it is the anti-aging benefits or a natural radiance, there is something for every beauty enthusiast. Depending on what they prioritize, they can choose from these six self-tanners between tanning with skincare benefits or achieving a radiant, nourished glow.

These self-tanners can be purchased from their official websites or on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) Will self-tanners turn a skincare lover orange?

No, as long as you choose a high-quality self-tanner and apply it correctly, you should achieve a natural-looking tan.

2) How long will a self-tanner last?

Self-tanners typically last 5-7 days, but this can vary depending on factors such as the user's skin type and how often they shower.

3) How does a beauty buff prep their skin for self-tanner?

Before applying self-tanner, exfoliate your skin to remove dead skin cells, and shave or wax at least 24 hours beforehand to avoid irritation.