How to use Pineapple for skin: 2024 Beauty trend explored

Using pineapple for skin is the new “It” skincare regime to instantly revitalize the complexion. Dubbed the 'piña colada of the skincare world,' pineapple is the next favorite cocktail mixer to hit the beauty shelves.

Pineapple is a good source of antioxidants, natural exfoliating properties from Vitamin C, and anti-inflammatory benefits from bromelain. Moreover, the tropical fruit contains salicylates that work both on the skin surface and deep in the pores, making it a great option for congestion-prone skin.

Anyone seeking clear, gleaming skin can add pineapple to their skincare routine. Skincare seekers, who are dealing with breakouts because of harsh exfoliators, can consider switching to pineapple-based skincare products to get an even, radiant skin tone.

How to use Pineapple for skin?

Here are three recipes that use pineapple for skin problems like hyperpigmentation, dullness, and blemishes.

Piña colada mask for glowing skin

While a piña colada can be a refreshing drink by the pool, this pineapple mask is equally refreshing when applied on the skin. Even better? Using pineapple for skin is one of the easiest natural routes to flawless and more glowing skin.

To make this, toss some pineapple slices with coconut milk in a blender and blend until smooth. Apply the mask on both face and neck, and leave it on for at least 15 minutes before rinsing.

The tropical fruit packs antioxidants, which are known to protect the skin from radical damage. Its vitamin C also helps the skin color look more even, which is great news for folks with hyperpigmentation issues from sun explosive or acne.

Meanwhile, coconut milk has moisturizing and cooling properties that help reduce redness and swelling.

Pineapple scrub for reducing blemishes and congestion

Pineapple and papaya are two well-known ingredients used in skincare products and treatments. They contain bromelain and papain, which act as natural exfoliators that can break down and wash away pesky dead skin cells.

Mash together some pineapple, papaya and honey, creating a smooth paste, to make this DIY scrub. Use it as an exfoliating mask/scrub after cleansing.

Bromelain is also known to squash acne-causing bacteria, which is perfect for skincare seekers dealing with breakouts. Adding honey to the mix adds extra moisturizing and soothing effects. Because it acts as a humectant, honey helps prevent water loss.

The end result? Clearer, brighter, and plumper complexion.

Pineapple spot treatment for inflamed acne

Bromelain in pineapple is a potent anti-inflammatory enzyme. Adding it to one’s skincare regime can greatly reduce the time it takes to heal wounds, perfect for saying goodbye to splotchy cheeks or pesky red zits.

To make this, crush pineapple and turmeric powder to make a paste. Apply the paste on the affected area and leave for several minutes.

For skin with a problematic zit or an accidental scratch from shaving or threading, this spot treatment promotes faster soft-tissue healing for acne scars.

Products to try with Pineapple for skin health

Another way to use pineapple for skin is through pineapple-infused formulas. Plenty of options are available for different skincare needs, from brightening to exfoliation. These pineapple-infused skincare products are for skincare seekers concerned about dull skin, fine lines, and large pores.

Glow Recipe Pineapple-C Bright Serum ($49)

Herbivore Brighten Pineapple Enzyme + Gemstone Glow Mask ($48)

Shaffali Pineapple & Peppermint Exfoliant ($46)

Too Faced Pineapple Glow Face Mask ($42)

Pacifica Pineapple Bubbles Clarifying Mask ($15)

Sephora Collection Pineapple Exfoliating Wipes ($8)

Schmidt’s Coconut Pineapple Body Wash ($10)

Individuals can incorporate pineapple into their skincare routine in two ways. There’s the natural way of using fresh fruit and DIY pineapple skincare recipes. Or, there are pineapple-infused skincare products.

But with either option, it’s important to always start with a patch test before using any product on the face. Some people may be allergic to the fruit or the bromelain in pineapple, which can cause redness or skin irritation.