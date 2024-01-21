Ziwe’s ‘Gen-Z’ makeup routine has become quite the talk of the town, which is quite a change considering she was better known for evoking laughter through pop cultural and political commentary, which was largely satirical. At a personal level, she felt that her makeup routine was a large part of the autonomy she enjoyed as a public woman.

Besides her scathing interviews, Ziwe is best known for her affinity for glamorous outfits and makeup routine. It's a little-known fact that Ziwe used to review makeup products through a beauty column at one time. Urban Decay was a hot favorite of Ziwe in those days, and even today, she stars in a social media campaign to endorse Urban Decay's newly launched Big Bush eyebrow gel, which she claims is always on her person.

By far, Ziwe’s ‘Gen-Z’ makeup routine is all about keeping things simple, which is probably a good thing considering her hectic work schedule. She claims she doesn't spend more than 10 to 15 minutes on her makeup routine daily; her makeup bag usually has her chapstick and Big Bush eyebrow gel.

Ziwe’s ‘Gen-Z’ makeup routine explored

But as far as Ziwe’s ‘Gen-Z’ makeup routine is concerned, it comes down to cleansing her face, using a toner, some essence, followed by a hydrating lotion. Hydration is something she would never ignore as she has suffered from eczema since childhood. So, she uses a lot of lotion and never leaves home without applying sunscreen.

Three products that can always be found in her shower are CeraVe hydrating facial cleanser, Aesop citrus melange body cleanser, and Equinox soap. CeraVe hydrating facial cleanser is infused with three essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid for intense hydration. It also restores the protective skin barrier and can be bought at Amazon and Target for $16.

CeraVe hydrating facial cleanser (image via Amazon)

Aesop citrus melange body cleanser, available on the Aesop website for $49, is a gentle cleanser enriched with botanical extracts that purify the skin. It has a refreshing citrus fragrance and is an essential part of Ziwe’s ‘Gen-Z’ makeup routine as it prepares her skin for that youthful look that is her hallmark.

Aesop citrus melange body cleanser (image via Amazon)

Ziwe’s ‘Gen-Z’ makeup routine involves a lot of nudes and browns such as O FACE Satin lipstick, natural contoured skin, a waterproof lipliner, and gloss. Rhode peptide lip treatment and Glossier balm dotcom are other products Ziwe trusts for her lips that she likes to keep hydrated. The former can be bought at Rhode Skin for $16, and the balm is available at Glossier and Sephora for $14.

Lipliner (image via makeup forever)

Ziwe loves to mix colors a lot, and sometimes, she mixes up to three different colors to shape her face to look like a young Gen-Z baby. She likes to go with a lovely brown nude and an over-lined lip when it comes to lipstick. She also favors a dark purple blush that gives her a sun-kissed look. And she claims she would never leave home without Urban Decay's big bush volumizing tinted brow gel.

Urban Decay big bush volumizing tinted brow gel (image via Urban Decay)

As far as her signature fragrance goes, she's very partial to Estée Lauder's Beautiful Eau de Parfum. She claims it makes her feel beautiful, and she likes to douse herself in it in the morning. This perfume is available at all leading department stores, such as Nordstrom, Macy's, and Ulta Beauty, for $98.

Estée Lauder Beautiful (image via Estée Lauder )

Ziwe’s ‘Gen-Z’ makeup routine is pretty simple daily, though she has some of the best makeup artists working on her face for events. She likes to keep it simple with a minimum of fuss, but there are certain things she swears by, like her fragrance, brow gel, and keeping her skin hydrated. Her basic makeup has a lot of nudes, and she prefers to keep it natural with some contouring.