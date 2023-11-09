Hydrafacial x Dr. Dennis Gross “Phyto Retinol Firming Booster” product: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Beauty Company’s Hydrafacial has recently introduced a new product called the Hydrafacial x Dr. Dennis Gross Phyto-Retinol Firming Booster after a year-long collaboration. The booster launched on November 7, 2023, across the USA and Canada. The brand collaborated with Dr. Dennis Gross, a board-certified dermatologist, to create this new addition to their booster lineup.

Hydrafacial is best known for its skin boosters, tailored to different skin concerns. The Phyto-Retinol Firming Booster is now available exclusively at select Woodhouse locations. Woodhouse is well-known for its commitment to providing top-notch spa and wellness services. It is the perfect setting to experience the Phyto-Retinol Firming Booster.

The Hydrafacial x Dr. Dennis Gross Phyto-Retinol Firming Booster, priced between $50 and $80, is set to make waves in the beauty industry by harnessing the power of retinol. This ingredient has long been celebrated for its ability to promote collagen production, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and improve overall skin texture. With this booster, one can look forward to firmer, more youthful-looking skin.

It's a promise to the brand's commitment to addressing various skin concerns with innovative solutions and to Dr. Dennis Gross's dedication to creating products that deliver tangible results. The collaboration aims to help individuals achieve the best version of their skin, and the Phyto-Retinol Firming Booster is a significant step in that direction.

The innovative formula of Hydrafacial x Dr. Dennis Gross Phyto-Retinol Firming Booster is natural and non-toxic

The formulation of the Hydrafacial x Dr. Dennis Gross Phyto-Retinol Firming Booster is a key aspect that sets it apart and makes it suitable for a broad range of skin types. This booster leverages a unique blend of ingredients to harness the benefits of retinol without the potential irritation often associated with traditional retinol products.

The star ingredient in this booster is Bakuchiol, a plant-derived alternative to retinol. It helps promote collagen production, improve skin texture, and reduce fine lines and wrinkles. The blend of the booster also includes ingredients like ferulic acid to counter the irritation effects of retinol, which helps reduce sun damage, and rambutan, which aids collagen production.

This formulation was created to be administered using Hydrafacial's Magic Wand handpiece and patented vortex fusion technology that maximizes its effectiveness. It was developed to complement the Hydrafacial treatment, which is known for its deep cleansing, exfoliation, and hydration capabilities. The integration of retinol in the treatment enhances the benefits of the treatment, resulting in firmer and more youthful-looking skin.

This booster is committed to being clean and safe, free from harsh chemicals, parabens, and sulfates, ensuring it’s gentle on the skin and suitable for those looking for natural and non-toxic skincare. It is designed to be seamlessly added to the existing skincare routine.

After cleansing the face, apply a few drops of the booster before following up with a moisturizer. This ease of use and compatibility with other products make it a convenient addition to the skincare routine.

For optimal results, it is recommended to use the Phyto-Retinol Firming Booster at night. This is because retinol and bakuchiol can make the skin more sensitive to the sun, and nighttime application minimizes the risk of sun exposure. Consistent, regular use is key to experiencing the full benefits of this booster.

The "Phyto Retinol Firming Booster" represents an exciting collaboration between two trusted names in the skincare industry. With the power of retinol and the innovative approach of Hydrafacial, this booster is poised to become a go-to choice for those seeking firmer, more youthful skin.

To get this product, visit the selected Woodhouse locations or check with the local Hydrofacial provider. This booster is available for sale across the USA and Canada starting November 7, 2023.