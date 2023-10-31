Is cutting cuticles safe? Everything to know about cuticle care

When it comes to manicures and nail care, most people tend to focus solely on the nails and often end up overlooking the cuticle care which is an essential part of the nail care equation.

Constantly neglecting cuticles can lead to painful hangnails, unsightly nails, and nail infections as well. However, it is possible to achieve healthy nails and cuticles by incorporating the art of cuticle care into the nail care regime.

Most manicurists believe that it is unsafe to cut the cuticles as they serve as a protective barrier between the nails and the surrounding skin. It helps prevent infection by sealing the area at the base of the nails. Hence, neglecting nail care with respect to the cuticles can lead to dryness and cracking making it impossible to create manicures as well.

Cuticles are a huge defense mechanism for the nails. Hence, the more one cuts them, the more the body will think they need to be produced which will lead to the cuticles growing back thicker. Just like the mechanism of how a scab creates a layer of protection over a healing wound, think the same way about cuticle care.

Cuticle care is the primary key to maintaining beautiful and healthy-looking nails

Cutting the cuticles constantly will lead to peeled-off and ragged-looking nails. However, it is important to keep a pair of cuticle nippers handy to cut away dead skin around the nails and prevent it from ripping.

For utmost cuticle care and pushing back the cuticles, it is important to prep them first. Wash and dry the hands and remove nail polish using an acetone-free nail polish remover for less damage. It is important that one avoids pushing the chipped nail polish into the cuticle bed when pushing back the cuticles as this can lead to infections. Soak the nails in warm water for five minutes to soften the cuticles and make them easier to push back.

The best product to use for pushing the cuticles back is a cuticle stick or cuticle pusher. Place the hand on a steady surface and gently push back overgrown skin around the nails.

Wipe away any product with a cotton pad and wash the nails again. Take the cuticle pusher again and push away any excess skin then sanitize the nail’s surface with a sanitizer.

Although one has the option of cutting the cuticles, it is not suggested that one does this as a part of an at-home manicure. The purpose of cuticle care is to shield newly growing nails so it is important to avoid cuticle removal altogether.