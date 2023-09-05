Is Kylie Jenner buying back Kylie Cosmetics? Everything to know about the Kylie-Coty drama

Kylie Jenner is the youngest Kardashian clan member, who launched Kylie Cosmetics in 2015. In a recent report by Bloomberg, it was released that Kylie Jenner is trying to take control of her brand from Coty, the French-American beauty company, which has held a 51 percent majority stake since 2020.

The stakes taken by Coty were worth $600 million back then. Kylie Jenner inspired this move from her sister Kim Kardashian, who sold 20% of the skincare line to Coty for $200 million.

Kylie initially invested $250,000 of her own money she had made from modeling in the business. She made $540 million in 2020, according to Forbes, after selling her line to Coty. Coty relaunched Kylie Cosmetics with new formulas and a new website in 2020 after purchasing the business at an estimated value of $1.2 billion.

According to the reports from Forbes on August 31, 2023, Kylie Jenner has finally decided to regain her control in buying back her stakes, as there had been many disputes and disagreements over the price, valuation, and management handled by Coty.

Coty is the world's largest beauty company that owns CoverGirl, OPI, and Sally Hansen, among other brands. With a market cap of $9.88 billion, the Coty brand group has recently bolstered its partnership with Marc Jacobs. Since March 2023, Kylie Cosmetic has been preparing to take over the stakes once sold to Coty. Kylie Jenner is quite frustrated with the work done by Coty and hates their entire management process.

The same is true in the case of Kim Kardashian and her "SKKN by Kim" line as she was also not pleased with the Coty brand's marketing techniques. It is predicted that this is based on common grounds discussed among both sisters, as both of them decided to get back their stakes from Coty in the same year. The Wall Street Journal revealed in July that Kardashian is attempting to buy back her stakes from Coty.

According to reports from Bloomberg, the Coty group has also applied some new formulas and tips and tricks over the Kylie cosmetics. Coty has also said they placed cosmetics in brick-and-mortar stores for the first time. They added that Kylie Cosmetics had double-digit quarterly growth in July 2023.

Since 2019, when Coty's then-Chief Executive Officer Pierre Laubies started deal talks, the Kardashian-Jenner family has been associated with the cosmetics brand. Despite Coty's efforts to revamp Kylie Cosmetics, Jenner has signaled a potential split between the Coty group brand and regain her complete hold over the beauty brand. Because Coty owns a controlling stake in Kylie Cosmetics, Jenner will have to raise significantly more money than Kardashian to repurchase her company.

As of now, neither Coty nor any representative from Kylie's side has made any official statement regarding the same. The beauty industry awaits the outcome of an unfolding business saga between both companies.