Is personal color analysis the new K-beauty trend? Everything about the theory to know your go-to shades

Personal color analysis can be traced back to the 1980s when it was commercialized for the masses by Carole Jackson when she published Color Me Beautiful. The idea is to classify people into warm or cool depending on their skin undertones as well as skin conditions such as freckles, wrinkles, and dark circles.

It categorizes people into the 4 seasons—summer, winter, spring, and autumn—based on their skin tone and eye and hair color. Now the trend has made a comeback, all thanks to social media.

It is well-liked in the beauty capital, Korea. The purpose of determining an individual's 'season' is to help people identify color palettes in makeup, clothes, hair color, and jewelry that bring out the best in their looks to help them steal the show.

Social Media Makes Personal Color Analysis Viral

People are becoming more and more interested in personal color analysis as a result of social media sites such as Instagram and TikTok's algorithms promoting it as the hottest new trend in Korea.

Google Trends shows 'personal color analysis Korea' as having the highest number of hits with 375 million TikTok views, which is proof enough of the role played by social media. This new trend of K-beauty has led to a tourism boom in Korea and color analysts have become a popular career choice to advise people about their go-to shades.

Autumn or spring is the shade given to people with hair and skin tones that have a warm undertone. Winter seasons have dark hair, vibrant eyes, cool undertones, and a high contrast between their eyes, skin, and hair. Summer seasons have cool undertones too, but have lighter eyes and hair colors.

Several celebrities such as Drew Barrymore, Lady Gaga, Emma Stone, and Jessica Alba also swear by K-beauty. Fans of K-pop, K-beauty, and K-dramas in particular make it an important part of their itineraries when visiting Korea and share it with their followers.

Today you will find several people who are trying to figure out if they are a summer or a winter. The concept of four seasons and color analysis has gone viral with social media users desperately curating a wardrobe that is in harmony with their complexion.

Best colors based on personal color analysis

Winter season: Emerald green, berry red, cobalt blue, and black and white, worn in high contrast.

Spring: Yellows, oranges, warm greens, peachy pinks, and all shades between tan to beige.

Autumn: Warm colors like eggplant purple, mustard yellow, and pumpkin orange as well as neutral colors like khaki, ivory, cream, olive green, and brown.

Summer: If you are a true summer you should be looking at dark green, shades of grey, soft white, and darker blue colors.

A lot of image consultants are using the customized color analysis method. The color analyst puts a white cloth on the person and then applies different colored swatches associated with each season. They then determine which colors work the best with the person's skin tone, hair color, and features.

Personal color analysis is here to stay and as Carole Jackson mentions in her book, this ensures that you know "the 30 shades that make you look smashing". Today social media has revolutionized this practice with the help of filters such as the Color Selector filter that allow you to determine which colors suit you best. This just goes to show the power that TikTok and other social media have in impacting a generation in keeping up with the latest trends.