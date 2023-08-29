What is the Seasonal Color Analysis? Everything about the latest TikTok trend explored

TikTok has witnessed multiple viral trends with seasonal color analysis being the latest phenomenon. Finding one’s colors is a topic millions are exploring on social media and the seasonal color analysis has millions of video views on TikTok.

But what is seasonal color analysis? This is a term used within the fashion and cosmetics industry that describes a method of determining the colors of makeup, clothing, and hair in sync with the season and with a person’s skin complexion, the color of their eyes, and hair color.

This TikTok trend believes that the wrong colors in makeup and clothing draw attention to flaws like wrinkles and uneven skin tone while harmonious colors enhance an individual’s natural beauty making the person appear more attractive.

Warm, Cool, and Neutral: Seasonal Color Analysis is a new-generation makeup trend

It is believed that TikTok users love educational content and multiple filters on the app help people discover the world of color analysis and the difference it makes. Multiple TikTok fashion and makeup influencers are testing this theory and calling themself winter or summer color people.

There are four home seasons, two warm, and two cool seasons. Summer and winter are cool seasons while spring and autumn are warm seasons. These seasons are decided primarily based on a person’s undertone.

The four home seasons are further divided into three color dimensions based on temperature, a value which is how light or dark the color is, and the intensity or chroma.

In every warm and cool season, there is a color palette that is bright, and the other is muted and some colors are light while some are deep. If one wishes to go deep into seasonal color analysis, one must seek professional help.

There are designated people and companies working towards color analysis and assisting people in changing the way they dress and do their makeup based on their personal colors.

How to DIY Seasonal Color Analysis for a makeup regime transformation

To incorporate seasonal color analysis into the makeup, one must know the undertone. If one has a cool undertone they must go with a cool foundation and cool-toned lip and eye shades. The same is to be followed for warm undertones.

The best way to find one’s undertone is to compare a fuschia or orange fabric against the face. These are the only two colors that can be either warm or cool. While orange is always warm, matching with it indicates one has a warm undertone and earthy shades are ideal for them.

Since fuschia is always cool, one is better off with cool makeup shades like blue, white, and silver.

It is recommended by personal stylists pursuing seasonal color analysis, that shades of red and pink are ideal for deeper skin tones and green and aqua shades are perfect for fairer skin tones.

Using seasonal color analysis helps makeup lovers skip the hassle of going wrong with shades that suit their skin tone. One can easily look up color cards of warm and cool shades as well as the four color seasons to analyze their personal colors and start incorporating the theory in their makeup regime.