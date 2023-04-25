Jessie Ware UK and North America Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues, and more

Jessie Ware has announced a headlining tour in support of her highly anticipated upcoming album, That! Feels Good!.

The tour will kick off in Europe this summer before heading to the United States and Canada for seven shows in October, and wrapping up with three shows in the United Kingdom in November.

Ware expressed her excitement about her tour in an Instagram Post:

"I have never been more ready to tour an album! Touring my last album was the biggest thrill for me… the dancing, the choreography, I loved it all. The ‘That! Feels Good!’ tour will be a continuation of that… but even bigger, even better, and even more dancing and a whole lot more of YOU!!"

The general sale for the UK tour will begin on April 28 at 10 am local time and the presale will begin the day prior on April 26 via Ticketmaster, while an O2 priority sale will take place from 10am on April 26. This can be accessed via the O2 app on your phone.

Tickets are priced from £35 plus booking fees

Additionally, the general sale for the North American leg will begin at 10 am local time on April 28 via Ticketmaster.

Jessie Ware's tour will begin in Chicago and end in London

Jessie Ware's will kick off the months-long scheduled event with her concert in Chicago, which is scheduled to take place on October 5, 2023. After visiting several cities across the globe, the singer will finally wrap up her tour with her London concert on November 17, 2023.

The following are the complete dates and venues of the tour:

October 5, 2023 - Chicago, IL - The Vic

October 10, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

October 11, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom

October 16, 2023 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

October 19, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

October 20, 2023 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

October 23, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Rebel Entertainment Complex

November 10, 2023 - Manchester, UK - Victoria Warehouse

November 13, 2023 - Glasgow, UK-SCT - Barrowlands

November 17, 2023 - London, UK - Alexandra Palace

Jessie Ware is a British singer-songwriter nominated with Ivor Novello Award

Jessie Ware is a British singer-songwriter who began her music career in 2010 as a featured artist on electronic music tracks. She released her debut single Strangest Feeling in 2011, which was followed by her debut album Devotion in 2012.

Devotion received critical acclaim and was nominated for the Mercury Prize and the BRIT Award for Best British Album. The album features singles such as Running, Wildest Moments, and Imagine It Was Us. Wildest Moments was particularly successful and earned Ware an Ivor Novello Award nomination for Best Song Musically and Lyrically in 2013.

Jessie Ware has since released several more albums, including Tough Love in 2014, Glasshouse in 2017, and What's Your Pleasure? in 2020. She has received further critical acclaim for her music, with What's Your Pleasure? being named one of the best albums of 2020 by several publications.

Poll : 0 votes