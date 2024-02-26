L’Oréal launches Airlight Pro Hairdryer: Where to get, price, and more details explored

L'Oréal has introduced an innovative and futuristic hair dryer, AirLight Pro, that has done away with heating coils and uses infrared-light technology instead. The product, which was introduced at CES 2024 on January 9 this year, dries the hair in no time and leaves the hair more hydrated and smoother.

Not only that, it uses 31 percent less energy and simulates natural wind and sun to dry hair. It ensures optimized heat flow across all the different hair types.

The global Vice President of L’Oréal’s Technology Incubator, Guive Balooch, explains that this hair dryer adopts the same elements as the natural drying of rain by the wind and sun. Powerful airflow combined with infrared light has the effect of the sun and wind thereby reducing the requirement for direct heat.

Features of the AirLight Pro hair dryer

L’Oréal AirLight Pro hair dryer (Image via L’Oréal)

The hair dryer has a circle of infrared lights inside which are powered by halogen bulbs made of tungsten as well as a smaller circle that produces air. The infrared lights have the unique quality of drying the water on the hair while maintaining moisture within the strands.

Conventional hair dryers are equipped with heating coils but the AirLight Pro is fitted with a unique 17-blade, high-speed motor and patented infrared technology that dries hair fast without excessive heat. The Supersonic hair dryer by Dyson has both a powerful motor and an ergonomic design that maximizes airflow and minimizes heat. L’Oréal’s AirLight Pro does the same thing but adds infrared light to the equation.

Different wavelengths of infrared light have a different effect on hair. The blue and purple light has a more hydrating effect on hair than the red and yellow end of the spectrum. This makes the drying of hair 30 percent faster with a 31 percent saving on energy. It also results in 59 percent smoother hair and 33 percent more hydrated hair.

L'Oréal claims that the AirLight Pro has been tested on more than 500 people with different hair types. The hair dryer has its own app on which users can customize their heat preferences. The hair dryer also comes with a set of attachments, such as a concentrator nozzle and a diffuser.

The smart technology of this hair dryer immediately recognizes the accessory when it’s attached and adjusts the temperature and speed accordingly.

L'Oreal AirLift Pro hair dryer (Image via L'Oreal)

This hair dryer was developed in partnership with Zuvi, a hardware startup company, established by scientists and drone engineers. It is a combination of L'Oréal’s knowledge and expertise in the biology of hair and skin along with Zuvi's technology. The results are shiny, smooth and undamaged hair in half the time which is exactly what both consumers and professionals want.

Where to get it and its price

The L’Oréal AirLight Pro will be launched on the market towards the end of 2024. It will be available in select markets, including Europe and the USA. It will be available initially in salons under the L'Oréal Professionnel brand but will be available to consumers as well after that. Sources estimate its price to be in the $400 range but the exact price isn’t known as yet.

L’Oreal AirLight Pro hair Dryer (Image via L’Oreal )

L’Oréal Professionnel has always made pioneering innovations its mission and its partnership with Zuvi has led to the invention of AirLight Pro, this new-generation hair dryer. It's powered by infrared light and exhibits professional performance that is suitable for all hair types. It displays a significant reduction in energy consumption and is perfect for use by professionals and consumers at home.