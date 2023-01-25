Le Tigre Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues and more 

American electronic rock band Le Tigre have announced their first tour in eighteen years. The dance-punk trio consists of Kathleen Hanna, JD Samson, and Johanna Fateman. They will hit the road on May 27 and perform in Philadelphia and will conclude the tour on July 28 in New York.

The trio will also make stops in Spain, France, Netherlands, and Germany, after which they will once again head to the US. Le Tigre will also make stops at the Primavera Festival and the Mosswood Meltdown Festival.

Last year, Le Tigre performed at the 'This Ain’t No Picnic' festival in Los Angeles, their first US gig in over a decade.

Le Tigre will kick off its tour on May 27 in Philadelphia

Tickets for Le Tigre’s tour are available via their official website and Ticketmaster. Tickets for the general public will be available from January 27 at 9.00 am PST, with a presale going live from January 26 at 10.00 am PST.

Check all tour dates below.

May 27, 2023 -- Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

June 01, 2023 -- Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Sound Barcelona

June 03, 2023 -- London, England - Troxy

June 05, 2023 -- Manchester, England - Albert Hall

June 06, 2023 -- Glasgow, Scotland - Barrowland Ballroom

June 08, 2023 -- Madrid, Spain - Primavera Sound Madrid

June 09, 2023 -- Porto, Portugal - Nos Primavera Sound Porto

June 11, 2023 -- Paris, France - Le Trianon

June 14, 2023 -- Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

June 16, 2023 -- Berlin, Germany - Huxleys Neue Welt

June 17, 2023 -- Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

July 01, 2023 -- Oakland, CA - Mosswood Meltdown Festival

July 03, 2023 -- Vancouver, British Columbia - Commodore Ballroom

July 06, 2023 -- Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

July 07, 2023 -- Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

July 09, 2023 -- Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

July 15, 2023 -- Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

July 17, 2023 -- Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

July 18, 2023 -- Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

July 19, 2023 -- Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

July 21, 2023 -- Toronto, Ontario - History

July 22, 2023 -- Montreal, Québec - L’Olympia

July 24, 2023 -- Boston, MA - Royale

July 28, 2023 -- New York, NY - Brooklyn Steel

In an interview with Spin, band member JD Samson said that the band was asked to reunite for the 2020 edition of 'This Ain’t No Picnic' before it was cancelled due to Covid. Speaking to the publication, Samson had said:

“We felt that it was really important for us to reunite prior to the 2020 election. We felt the relevance of our music would really stir up something important within our community. And obviously that was cancelled because of COVID. We just continued to want to present the material again.”

The trio released the 2016 song I’m With Her as part of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Speaking about their individual lives, Johanna Fateman, in a statement to the publication, said:

“We went in really different directions after we stopped playing shows in 2005. JD has become a professor. I’m an art critic. Kathleen has done various non-profit work, and then she did the Julie Ruin and then Bikini Kill reunited. We had more than a decade to just be individuals again, and then come back together, bringing more to the project.”

Le Tigre's last album came out in 2004 and was titled This Island.

