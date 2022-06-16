"The picnic was creepy": Fans claim they felt uncomfortable with Barry and Lydia's picnic in Welcome To Plathville Episode 5

Welcome to Plathville Season 4 returned for an all-new intense episode on Tuesday night. Over the past few weeks, we've seen a lot of surprising revelations from the Plath family. This week, the episode focused more on Barry and Kim's split and how the family has been dealing with it. While viewers felt sad for Barry, they weren't happy with his picnic with Lydia. Fans claimed it was entering the creepy territory.

Titled I Was Born in the Dining Room, in Episode 5 of Welcome to Plathville, Lydia and Barry went on a picnic to talk about his split from Kim. Lydia decided to go on the picnic. Plath's second eldest daughter shared that she wanted to check up on her dad and see how he was doing.

During his confessional, Barry shared that he was glad he could talk to Lydia about what was happening, but at the same time, he didn't want to burden her. He added that he was careful with what he said to her. Lydia, on the other hand, shared that according to her, she needed to step up and be there for her younger siblings and everyone else at home during these difficult times.

Terri Peer @peerx2 #welcometoplathville Olivia should leave Ethan and be done with it. Barry & Kim need to get their crap together for themselves & their kids but him telling the kids w/o her was uncool and Lydia is not his therapist. The picnic was creepy #welcometoplathville Olivia should leave Ethan and be done with it. Barry & Kim need to get their crap together for themselves & their kids but him telling the kids w/o her was uncool and Lydia is not his therapist. The picnic was creepy

Though it was meant to be a sweet moment shared by the father and daughter on Welcome to Plathville, viewers didn't find it that way. Fans who watched the episode took to social media to share they found the picnic and conversation creepy.

Fans claim Lydia and Barry's picnic is creepy on Welcome To Plathville Episode 5

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that it was giving them creepy vibes. Few others added that it made them feel uncomfortable. Fans were also unhappy with Barry referring to Lydia's mother as Kim while talking to her.

GiGiRi @grr519 This picnic is super cringe. Lydia can relate to this about as much as an apple would. Barry should talk to a therapist not his child #WelcomeToPlathville This picnic is super cringe. Lydia can relate to this about as much as an apple would. Barry should talk to a therapist not his child #WelcomeToPlathville

Dishon🤴🏾 @deluxedishon The picnic scene with Lydia and her dad was one of the most cringy and disturbing things I’ve ever seen #welcometoplathville The picnic scene with Lydia and her dad was one of the most cringy and disturbing things I’ve ever seen #welcometoplathville

Alexa @sirissister Hold up. The picnic with “Barry” and Lydia gave me major creep vibes. Barry saying “Kim” instead of mom and talking to Lydia like a friend is so weird #welcometoplathville Hold up. The picnic with “Barry” and Lydia gave me major creep vibes. Barry saying “Kim” instead of mom and talking to Lydia like a friend is so weird #welcometoplathville

Taylor Edwards🦄🧚 @SierraLyn0819 I know Lydia is technically an adult, but his picnic seems inappropriate. He shouldn’t talk to his daughter about her mother like this #welcometoplathville I know Lydia is technically an adult, but his picnic seems inappropriate. He shouldn’t talk to his daughter about her mother like this #welcometoplathville

Not Your Elder🪴🦕 @thot_tv . #welcometoplathville This father/daughter picnic is making me very uncomfortable but I'm not exactly sure why This father/daughter picnic is making me very uncomfortable but I'm not exactly sure why 😭😂. #welcometoplathville https://t.co/7BBrmlFvUQ

jenji @jenjihere Why TF is Barry referring to Lydia’s mother as Kim when speaking to their daughter? THAT is super creepy. He shouldn’t be talking to her about this, at a romantic picnic nonetheless. Wow! Creeper! #welcometoplathville Why TF is Barry referring to Lydia’s mother as Kim when speaking to their daughter? THAT is super creepy. He shouldn’t be talking to her about this, at a romantic picnic nonetheless. Wow! Creeper! #welcometoplathville https://t.co/eK4UlS9LwF

Amanda 😻 @amandalo926 #welcometoplathville Papa Plath needs friends. It’s creepy the way he’s addressing his marriage with his daughter. The picnic feels like a weird date. Papa Plath needs friends. It’s creepy the way he’s addressing his marriage with his daughter. The picnic feels like a weird date. 😳 #welcometoplathville

News Mommy 🕵🏻‍♀️ @mzmyzery Whomever said Lydia was the new wife for Barry nailed it. This picnic scene confirms it. #welcometoplathville Whomever said Lydia was the new wife for Barry nailed it. This picnic scene confirms it. #welcometoplathville

More details on what happened this week on Welcome To Plathville episode 5 of season 4

Apart from Barry and Lydia's picnic, a lot more drama unfolded. Since Kim moved out and Barry told them about the separation, Kim shared that she hadn't gotten the chance to tell them her side of the story. So, she invited her three youngest daughters over to her rented place for the night.

She explained that it was her decision to move out and separate from their dad. She added that she wasn't happy in her marriage, which is why she decided to leave. But Amber's question for her was unexpected.

The 13-year-old Welcome to Plathville star asked her mother,

"There's a question I sort of always wanted to ask every since I heard that you wanted dad to move out to a different house. I know dad's willing to move, because he'll do it for you, but it seems like if you're the one that wants to break it up, and you're the one that doesn't want to stay, then shouldn't you be the one to move?"

Kim was taken aback by this question. But she said if that was what her daughter wanted, she could do it. But the main reason she asked Barry to move out was that, according to her, the parent who was at home taking care of the kids should've been the one to stay at home.

Welcome to Plathville airs every Tuesday at 10 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far