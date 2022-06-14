What time will Welcome to Plathville Season 4 Episode 5 air? TLC series to explore Olivia’s reaction as Ethan reveals secret

Episode 5 of Welcome to Plathville Season 4 is set to air on TLC this Tuesday, June 14. It will highlight the marital struggles of Olivia and Ethan as well as those of Barry and Kim.

You can watch the fifth episode of Welcome to Plathville Season 4 on TLC on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 10.00 PM ET and 9.00 PM CT. It will be available on the network’s website after the episode airs on the channel. Viewers can also opt for live streaming services such as YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Sling, Philo and DirecTV Stream.

What to expect from Welcome to Plathville Season 4 Episode 5?

Kim and Barry’s marriage was shown to be in trouble since the beginning of the season. In the previous episode, they announced their separation to their children. Olivia, on the other hand, grew suspicious of her estranged husband Ethan when the latter refused to reveal a secret to her because he felt that it might lead to their divorce.

The upcoming episode will see Ethan reveal the secret, and Kim will have a private discussion with her youngest daughters about her separation from their father. The official synopsis of Episode 5, titled I Was Born in the Dining Room, reads:

“Olivia is shocked when Ethan reveals that he's been keeping a secret from her for months. Micah goes on a double date. Kim opens up to the little girls about her separation, resulting in some very tense discussion.”

TLC shared multiple previews of Welcome to Plathville Season 4 Episode 5 on its official social media channels. In one of the sneak peek clips, we see Ethan finally revealing the secret he’d been hiding from Olivia. It turns out that he bought a car after the two separated. While Olivia doesn't say a word at the time, she addresses the issue during a confessional. She says:

“I just think like the irony of it. It is at a time when you knew that you didn’t want to prioritize me cause you didn’t want to deal with the relationship and you escaped by working on cars and then we separated to work on that. And during that time you went and bought another car, and then hid it from me. I think it’s just…it was really hurtful.”

Ethan is later seen commenting that he could not stand her sometimes and vice-versa.

Another preview clip shows Kim talking to her youngest daughters, Amber Cassia and Mercy. She is seen having an open conversation with the girls about the separation. Amber tells Kim that the separation had upset her as she knew that her father would do anything to keep Kim happy. He even bought her a dance studio. Amber also comments that Kim should be the one to move out of the house since she decided to end the marriage.

In her confessional clip, Kim states:

“I mean it really hurt when Amber said if I’m the one who wants to leave, why don’t I leave. I feel like she blames me, which to some extent, yes it is me because I am the who wants to leave. But it’s also Barry because he’s the reason I wanna leave.”

Barry and Kim share ten children, and have struggled to keep their marriage afloat since the previous season of Welcome to Plathville.

Welcome to Plathville Season 4 airs a new episode every Tuesday on TLC at 10.00 PM ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far