"Get a grip, Olivia": Fans slam Olivia, claiming she was overreacting in Welcome To Plathville, Episode 5

Welcome To Plathville returned for an all-new dramatic episode on Tuesday night, which had Ethan and Olivia in the midst of a marital drama.

After hiding it from his wife for eight months, Ethan finally mustered up the courage to tell Olivia about his car. A furious Olivia then left Cairo, telling Ethan that she needed some time to herself.

She ended up going on a road trip to Miami, Florida, with Moriah. When Moriah asked her how things were with Ethan, Olivia claimed that she had wanted to kill him when he told her about the car. Fans of the show, however, claimed that the Welcome to Plathville star was overreacting.

Ludanmama @ludanmama Get a grip, Olivia. So he bought a car while you were separated. It wasn’t like he had an affair & there’s a baby on the way 🙄 #welcometoplathville Get a grip, Olivia. So he bought a car while you were separated. It wasn’t like he had an affair & there’s a baby on the way 🙄#welcometoplathville

On the roadtrip, in response to Moriah's question about Ethan, Olivia asked her friend if she knew what his favorite flowers were. When the question confused Moriah, Olivia said that she would need the flowers for Ethan's funeral, because she wanted to kill him when he told her that he had bought the car while they had been separated.

Fans criticize Olivia's reaction towards Ethan's car on Welcome To Plathville Season 4, Episode 5

Taking to Twitter, fans who watched the episode claimed that Olivia had no reason to react this way, since it was only a car that he had hidden from her.

🌈✨Sarah✨🌠 @sarahroxxxxz Olivia needed a couple "mental health" days bc of the fucking car ??? #welcometoplathville Olivia needed a couple "mental health" days bc of the fucking car ???#welcometoplathville https://t.co/tEugmjQ0KC

Denise Johnson @DeniseMJohnson1 #WelcometoPlathville Hey Olivia you ever figure why Ethan doesn’t tell you things bc you over react over every thing . Do you talk him about a camera you’ve bought or anything you’ve purchased during the separate. Again Olivia you friggin airhead it’s a car not an affair. #WelcometoPlathville Hey Olivia you ever figure why Ethan doesn’t tell you things bc you over react over every thing . Do you talk him about a camera you’ve bought or anything you’ve purchased during the separate. Again Olivia you friggin airhead it’s a car not an affair.

Samantha @sammjam14 Olivia is acting like Ethan cheated on her! It's an old car give it rest🙄🙄 #welcometoplathville Olivia is acting like Ethan cheated on her! It's an old car give it rest🙄🙄 #welcometoplathville https://t.co/DYtH671iY6

Kristie George @kristiejgeorge



She complains he doesn’t communicate but she ran back to Florida over him purchasing a car…oh ok



#welcometoplathville #plathville Olivia ran back to Florida because Ethan purchased a car...but he is the only one with issues...oh okShe complains he doesn’t communicate but she ran back to Florida over him purchasing a car…oh ok Olivia ran back to Florida because Ethan purchased a car...but he is the only one with issues...oh okShe complains he doesn’t communicate but she ran back to Florida over him purchasing a car…oh ok #welcometoplathville #plathville

Frank's Lawnmower @FranksLawnmower

#Plathville #WelcomeToPlathville Ethan buying a car while separated from c u next olivia is no different than going on a shopping spree, having a makeover, or pampering yourself when you break. Stop being a controlling narcissist especially since you wanted the separation. Ethan buying a car while separated from c u next olivia is no different than going on a shopping spree, having a makeover, or pampering yourself when you break. Stop being a controlling narcissist especially since you wanted the separation.#Plathville #WelcomeToPlathville

What happened this week on Welcome To Plathville: A synopsis

Apart from Olivia and Ethan's drama, a lot more went down this week on the reality television series. Kim invited her daughters over to her rental place to spend the night. She claimed that since Barry broke the news about their split to the kids, she had to explain her reason for leaving as well.

She told the kids that it was no fault of theirs, but she was just not happy in the marriage. Kim also added that the kids were the best thing to come out of her marriage to Barry. But what shocked her the most was the question her 13-year-old daughter Amber had for her:

"I know dad's willing to move, because he'll do it for you, but it seems like if you're the one that wants to break it up, and you're the one that doesn't want to stay, then shouldn't you be the one to move?"

Kim was shocked by Amber's question. She told her daughter that she would move out if that's what she wanted. Kim also added that the reason why she thought Barry should be the one to move was because she felt she had to be in the family home with her kids, since she was the one looking after them.

Welcome to Plathville airs every Tuesday night at 10 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far