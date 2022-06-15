"Amber fired ALL the shots": Fans applaud Amber for being bold against Kim in Episode 5 of Welcome to Plathville

Welcome to Plathville Season 4 returned for another tense episode on Tuesday night. Over the past few weeks, the Plath family has undergone some massive changes, and while most kids haven't said much about Kim and Barry's split, Amber didn't shy away from telling Kim exactly what she had in mind.

Titled I Was Born in the Dining Room, this week the girls went to Kim's rental place for a sleepover. After Kim shared why she decided to leave Barry, Amber questioned her about asking Barry to move out. She said,

"I know dad's willing to move, because he'll do it for you, but it seems like if you're the one that wants to break it up, and you're the one that doesn't want to stay, then shouldn't you be the one to move?"

Kim didn't expect this question from Amber and was taken aback. But fans who watched the episode applauded the young Welcome to Plathville star for calling out her mother's actions.

Fans praise Amber after she stands up against Kim on Welcome to Plathville Season 4, Episode 5

Taking to Twitter, fans shared their love for Amber and were delighted at the way she did not shy away from asking her mom difficult questions.

⚾SportsBelle🏈 @Pitcrewprincess Gawd I love Amber!!! Putting Kim on blast was epic!! You want out? YOU MOVE!!! #WelcometoPlathville Gawd I love Amber!!! Putting Kim on blast was epic!! You want out? YOU MOVE!!! #WelcometoPlathville

Jess @jdyeww Amber is not here for her mom's shenanigans. #welcometoplathville Amber is not here for her mom's shenanigans. #welcometoplathville

d @storytellerd10 Amber is wise beyond her years #WelcomeToPlathville Amber is wise beyond her years #WelcomeToPlathville

Ludanmama @ludanmama #welcometoplathville Go Amber. That took guts to stand up to Kim Go Amber. That took guts to stand up to Kim 👏#welcometoplathville

Tony @TonyM_619 Amber on here spitting out facts as a 13yr old. #welcometoplathville Amber on here spitting out facts as a 13yr old. #welcometoplathville

Moccia8989 @moccia8989 Amber is seeing right thru kims bullshit....and putting her in her place..... loving it!! #welcometoplathville Amber is seeing right thru kims bullshit....and putting her in her place..... loving it!! #welcometoplathville

What happened this week on Welcome to Plathville Season 4, Episode 5?

While Kim was shocked by Amber's comments, she also said that according to her, the one who was taking care of the kids was the one that needed to stay at their family home, thereby justifying her decision.

During her confessional, Kim shared,

"I feel like she blames me. Which to some extent, yes it is me. Because I'm the one that wants to leave. But it's also Barry, because he's the reason I wanna leave. So how can one blame the other? And we're both at fault."

Kim then told Amber that even though she had been doing other things lately, she was more flexible compared to Barry, who worked a full-time job.

Ethan, on the other hand, found himself in hot soup with Olivia. The Welcome to Plathville star finally told his wife about his car, which had been a secret for eight months. Even though he expected his wife to be glad, she was furious that he hid this from her, and walked away from the scene.

Olivia and Moriah decided to go on a road trip to Miami, Florida, to get some air and some time to think. Olivia told Moriah that when she found out about the car, she wanted to kill Ethan, and had therefore left the place.

Welcome to Plathville airs every Tuesday night at 10 pm ET on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

