When it comes to covering imperfections, getting a good foundation is key, but which type is better, liquid or powder foundation? While the makeup scene is blessed with plenty of makeup options, the paradox is that it can be all sorts of confusing which one is the perfect fit and the perfect example of that is foundation.

Some prefer the buildable, hydrating liquid foundation while others opt for the airy, matte powder formulas. There is no “better” type of foundation as both have their own special roles in makeup routines and work magic in masking imperfections and correcting skin to create a smooth, flawless complexion. It all comes down to choosing which formula is best for one’s skin type, needs, and preferred makeup coverage.

Disclaimer: This is purely the writer's opinion. We might have missed a few points on the subject. Let us know your opinion in the comments below.

What is a liquid foundation?

Liquid foundation, dubbed the tried-and-true makeup essential, is a pigmented, liquid mixture that offers different levels of coverage from sheer to full coverage that can conceal imperfections and leave the complexion with a seamless finish. With hydrating formulas, liquid foundations tend to be a better choice for a dewy, radiant finish that doesn’t look cakey.

Pros and cons of liquid foundation

Liquid foundation offers multiple benefits, such as:

When applied properly, and when the correct shade is used, liquid foundations can give the complexion a natural finish.

Many liquid foundations come with additional skincare ingredients, like built-in SPF, moisturizer, or hyaluronic acid, which helps keep the complexion protected and hydrated at all times.

Coming in a range of finish and coverage levers, liquid foundations can help conceal skin imperfections so the makeup appears seamless and flawless.

The liquid foundation also has some drawbacks:

While there are a few select oil-free liquid foundations, many have oil-based formulas, which is not best for oily skin types as they can boost oiliness and possibly clog pores and cause breakouts.

For those who sweat out easily or are using a foundation in warmer weather, liquid formulas are likely to melt and shift in the heat.

Read more: 5 Best sweat-proof foundations

What is a powder foundation?

Powder foundation, which doesn't contain water, is made of finely milled, pigmented powder blended with binders and other emollients and pressed into a powder form. Often called “mineral foundation” or “mineral wear,” powder formulas tend to be a favorite among makeup wearers who prefer a lightweight finish and matte makeup looks. It offers buildable coverage, is breathable on the skin, and can go the distance.

Pros and cons of powder foundation

The benefits of powder foundation include:

With their oil-absorbing properties, oily skin types will benefit from powder formulas as they provide fool-proof coverage while giving the skin a flawless matte finish, which is also less likely to clog pores.

Powder foundation easily stays put even in high temperatures, with no melting or shifting when using them on the face in hotter months.

Because of their weightless feel, powder formulas are ideal for those who want to touch up their makeup throughout the day.

Some of the drawbacks of powder foundation include:

Because powder types don’t contain any water, they offer no moisturizing properties, which means that when using this foundation, the skin needs to be properly prepped and primed to get a flawless finish.

With their mattified finish, powder type of foundation can over-dry the skin, especially for those with a slightly drier complexion, and leave unwanted textures and flakes.

Read more: 7 Best non-comedogenic foundations of all time

Liquid vs powder foundation: When to use each one?

When it comes to the liquid vs powder foundation debate, there is no one true winner as choosing when to use each one comes down to the skin type and personal preference on full or light coverage makeup and finishes.

While the powder foundation is best suited for controlling excess oil, the liquid foundation has a hydrating formula, so use a powder formula when the skin is oily or acne-prone. But when dealing with dry skin types, liquid foundation might be a better option. Also, when picking a foundation type for mature skin, reach for liquid foundation as it is less likely to settle into wrinkles and fine lines than powder.

When it comes to coverage, a liquid foundation does more in terms of covering blemishes and evening out the skin tone than powder types, so use the liquid formula when full-coverage makeup is the goal. That said, although it doesn't quite reach the full coverage that liquid formulas offer, powder foundations can also provide a range of coverage depending on the application.

A fluffy makeup brush gives less coverage for a softer, more natural look while using a sponge gives more coverage for a more flawless complexion. Lastly, powder and liquid foundations differ in makeup finishes. Use a liquid foundation when the goal is a more dewy look, and reach for powder formulas for an oil-free, mattified finish.

Key takeaway

The choice between powder and liquid foundation depends on the skin type, what the skin needs, and the person’s preferences. If the skin is dry and could use a little hydration, or if one is looking for a dewy, flawless finish, liquid foundation is the go-to choice. However, if the skin tends to be oily, or if one is looking for a sweat-proof finish that lasts all day, powder foundation might be a better choice.