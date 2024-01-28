7 Best Target makeup brushes that are affordable

For beauty and cosmetics tools at Target, perfection in makeup often hinges on the tool’s quality. Target is a reputable store that provides one of the most cost-effective ways to acquire makeup brushes from different brands.

These brushes are both affordable and functional, allowing makeup enthusiasts to explore diverse looks without burdening their wallets. From foundation brushes to eye shadow applicators, Target’s collection ensures that every beauty enthusiast out there can blend, contour, and highlight easily while keeping the entire process enjoyable, at a reduced cost.

Beauty on a budget: Target's 7 best affordable makeup brushes for effortless elegance

Not only is this store's makeup brush lineup a reasonable choice for budget shoppers, but it also possesses an unexpected caliber of quality and adaptability. The range includes brushes made with man-made fibers that look and perform like real hair and they are animal-friendly.

They can be used across a spectrum of makeup applications. Whether a makeup beginner or a professional, the collection of these brushes ensures remarkable performance and superior results without weakening precision.

These brushes are also designed carefully, with ergonomic handles to make them convenient to grip alongside, making the application of makeup stress-free and fun. As the store continues to deliver high-quality and budget-friendly beauty products, getting a perfect look is now more attainable than ever.

1) Sonia Kashuk™ Essential Flat-Top Foundation Brush No. 168

Essential Flat-Top Foundation Brush No. 168 (Image via Target)

Whether assembling a dramatic makeup look for a night out or a basic, daily look for a laid-back brunch, one will adore how simple it is to use the Sonia Kashuk Flat-Top Foundation Brush to create a faultless base layer.

This gold foundation brush is a seamless addition to the makeup collection with its matte solid-color finish and sleek appearance that looks fantastic on the vanity or tucked away in the work bag. In addition to helping apply makeup comfortably, the soft, synthetic bristles on this brush also help produce an even foundation, which is the ideal base for all makeup looks.

This product is available at Target for $10.

2) Sonia Kashuk™ Essential Powder Brush No. 161

Essential Powder Brush No. 161 (Image via Target)

The Essential Powder Brush No. 161 helps in conveniently applying a full-coverage foundation for an impeccable skin tone or gently setting the face with translucent powder that gives a better natural look.

This powder brush features a fluffy head made of domed construction and is perfect for applying mousse foundation, loose-setting powder, or light-pressed powder to create an incredibly smooth finish. This multi-function cosmetic tool can also be used to apply blush, highlighter, or bronzer. The synthetic nylon bristles are smooth and soft, a delight on the skin.

Essential Powder Brush No. 161 is available at Target for $10.

3) Sonia Kashuk™ Essential Brush - Buffing Brush No. 167

Essential Brush - Buffing Brush No. 167 (Image via Target)

Essential Collection Buffing Brush from Sonia Kashuk allows the options of staying natural or going bold. The synthetic bristles of this contour makeup brush are comfortable against the skin as they sweep on color and blend in the powder bronzer, foundation, or blush to highlight one's features.

Crafted for versatility, the Sonia Kashuk Essential Collection Buffing Brush effortlessly adapts to one's makeup preferences, allowing a seamless transition from a natural, everyday look to a more daring and bold appearance. This multitasking brush ensures that whether one chooses subtlety or drama, achieving a flawless finish is as easy as a few expertly executed strokes.

Essential Collection Buffing Brush can be bought for $9.99 from Target.

4) Sonia Kashuk™ Essential Contour Brush No. 179

Essential Contour Brush No. 179 (Image via Target)

Use the Sonia Kashuk Contour Makeup Brush to accentuate the best features. When applying color and blending in the powder blush or bronzer to sculpt one's features, the silky nylon bristles provide a soothing feel against the skin.

Whether heading out for the evening or giving a presentation at work, add dimension and sculpt a confident image by applying color to the forehead, cheeks, jaw, and temples. The delicate sheen of the metallic gold handles adds an exquisite appearance when placed on the vanity or in the makeup bag.

One may snap on the clip-on cover that is included with the angled contour brush to protect it and keep the travel bag tidy.

This product is available at Target for $9.

5) e.l.f. Ultimate Blending Brush

Ultimate Blending Brush (Image via Target)

The Ultimate Blending Brush was created especially for use with sophisticated makeup procedures that support the creation of polished results. For smooth, even coverage, the big dome-shaped head and closely spaced bristles fit into and around the face's creases and features.

It takes up precisely the right amount of blush, bronzer, or foundation—liquid, mousse, or powder—to build coverage. Hand-cut, hand-shaped, and carefully assembled by artisans, these ultra-fine synthetic fibers are lush to the touch. This cruelty-free brush is made from synthetic bristles free of animal hair.

The Ultimate Blending Brush is available at Target for $7.

6) e.l.f. Buffing Foundation Brush

Buffing Foundation Brush (Image via Target)

The ergonomically designed e.l.f. Buffing Foundation Brush diffuses the product evenly into the skin throughout the buffing process, giving the skin a soft-focus, "selfie-ready" appearance.

To blend in and contour around the facial angles, the dome shape's gentle tapering resembles the form of fingers. It produces a flawless appearance for concealer, foundation, and other cream, liquid, or powder products. Synthetic bristles free of animal hair are used in the construction of this cruelty-free brush.

This product can be bought for $7 from Target.

7) EcoTools Eye Enhancing Duo Brush Set - 2pc

Eye Enhancing Duo Brush Set (Image via Target)

There are four distinct brush heads included with the EcoTools Eye Enhancing Duo Set. This enables the creation of various eye "looks" for daytime and evening wear. A Blend and Smudge brush and a Shade and Define brush are included in the kit.

Apply shadow to the eyelid using the Shade and Define tool, and then use the defining brush to define. Smudge liner or shadow along the lash line and merge all of the eye shadows using the Blend and Smudge tool. One will have the necessary tools, whether they want to go for a bold and aggressive look or a gentle and smokey one.

This makeup brush is available at Target for $5.99.

These brushes are a necessary component of every cosmetic regimen, providing a nice balance of cost, usefulness, and adaptability. Achieving a sleek and professional look is made simple with synthetic bristles that are kind to the skin and skilled at managing a variety of cosmetic products.

The very best brushes (Image via Freepik/Anastasia Kazakova)

The store's selection of reasonably priced makeup brushes guarantees that everyone can take advantage of the transformational potential of high-quality equipment without breaking the bank. This is true regardless of whether they choose to go for a natural enhancement or bold and daring trends.

Enhance makeup skills without going over budget, and turn every beauty moment into an enjoyable and economical experience.