Incorporating the best contour brushes is an essential makeup tool that elevates the contouring process in any makeup routine. Fingers are the best for blending, but having the best contour brushes can take contouring to the next level. Blending, sculpting, and achieving pro-level contouring become a seamless process with the use of the best contour brushes.

If one is looking for chiseled and perfectly sculpted contouring techniques for one's face, an 'S' angled contour brush suits the best for such a look. The best contour brushes excel with powders, creamy formulas, and various contour products. These 11 products stand out as some of the best contour brushes, providing the tools needed to achieve a chiseled and sculpted look instantly!

11 Best contour brushes to define your facial features easily

1) Patrick Ta Major Sculpt Contour Brush ($35)

Many professional makeup artists, such as New York City-based makeup artist Judi Gabbay Braha, prefer using the Patrick Ta Major Sculpt Contour Brush. Its densely packed bristles help contour to give a magical and seamless finish.

Patrick Ta Major Sculpt Contour Brush is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

2) Chanel Les Pinceaux de Chanel Contouring Brush N°109 ($60)

Chanel Les Pinceaux de Chanel Contouring Brush N°109 is an angled contour brush that helps contour and sweep across the face for a natural-looking finish. This is one of the best contour brushes that can be used with pressed or loose face powder contour products.

Chanel Les Pinceaux de Chanel Contouring Brush N°109 is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

3) E.L.F. Dual-Ended Nose Contour Brush ($6)

This is one of the best dual-ended contour brushes and features synthetic bristles on each end that are shaped to apply and blend contour products effortlessly. The contour brush's angled end helps with precise application and sharp lines, while the softer end helps slightly taper any of the cream, liquid, or powder contour products.

E.L.F. Dual-Ended Nose Contour Brush is available on the brand's and Ulta Beauty's official websites.

4) Tom Ford #12 Eye Contour Brush ($57)

Tom Ford #12 Eye Contour Brush is considered one of the best contour brushes of all time. Its brush head is angled and is made of firm synthetic bristles that help swipe contour products effortlessly.

Tom Ford #12 Eye Contour Brush is available on the brand's official website and Saks Fifth Avenue's online store.

5) Huda Beauty Tantour Face Contouring Sculpt & Shade Brush ($28)

Huda Beauty Tantour Face Contouring Sculpt & Shade Brush (Image via Huda Beauty's official website)

This dual-ended brush is one of the best contour brushes, designed to apply cream contour products easily. The fluffy brush end helps with blending the contour products.

Tantour Face Contouring Sculpt & Shade Brush is available on Huda Beauty's official website and Sephora's online store.

6) Sigma Beauty F40 Large Angled Contour Brush ($21)

This is one of the best contour brushes that is known for its flexible bristles and gives a diffused contour perfect for beginners who are looking for a subtle sculpted face.

Sigma Beauty F40 Large Angled Contour Brush is available on the brand's official website and on Amazon.

7) Fenty Beauty Sculpting Bronzer Brush 195 ($34)

Fenty Beauty Sculpting Bronzer Brush 195 is one of the best contour brushes that is small enough to fit the hollows of cheeks and temples and works extremely well on large areas such as the jawline.

Fenty Beauty Sculpting Bronzer Brush 195 is available on the brand's and Sephora's official websites.

8) Real Techniques Soft Sculpting Contour Makeup Brush ($10)

Real Techniques Soft Sculpting Contour Makeup Brush (Image via Real Techniques' official website)

Real Techniques Soft Sculpting Contour Makeup Brush is one of the best contour brushes known for its synthetic bristles that are lightly packed and slightly angled. It helps contour products, be it loose powder or cream, effortlessly glide across the face.

Real Techniques Soft Sculpting Contour Makeup Brush is available on the brand's and Ulta Beauty's official websites.

9) MAC Kabuki 182S Buffer Brush ($55)

MAC Kabuki 182S Buffer Brush (Image via M.A.C's official website)

MAC Kabuki 182S Buffer Brush is one of the best contour brushes that helps seamlessly blend contour products for a more natural finish. MAC Kabuki 182S Buffer Brush is available on the brands' and Nordstrom's websites.

10) Morphe's M405 Angled Contour Brush ($20)

Morphe's M405 Angled Contour Brush (Image via Morphe's official website)

Morphe's M405 Angled Contour Brush is one of the best contour brushes that is unique for its large brush end that isn't angled. It helps buff contour products and other makeup products, such as foundations and blushes. Morphe's M405 Angled Contour Brush is available on the brand's official website and Ulta Beauty's online store.

11) Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Complexion Brush ($44)

This contour brush has a large and flat top head that is made for buffing any contour products or makeup products in one has bag. The tiny angular tip helps sculpt and contour the face and can also be used to apply and blend concealer on the under eyes.

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Complexion Brush is available on the brand's and Sephora's websites.

The best contour brushes available on the market today are very compatible with multiple things, like the application of contour products and other makeup products. The list of the best brushes mentioned above is a trendy choice for many, and one can try these based on their own preferences.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) Which brush is used for contour?

Use a flat contour brush to sculpt your face with liquid, cream, or powdered bronzer, ensuring to tap off excess powder by swirling the brush in the product and tapping the handle on the edge of the container before application.

2) How do I choose the best contour shade?

When contouring, choose a shade 2-3 shades darker than your skin with a similar undertone, determined by examining your wrist veins under natural light to identify whether it is cool, warm, or neutral.

3) Is it better to blend contour with a sponge or brush?

Using a brush for blending the contour is often better as brushes allow for more precision and control in application, seamlessly blending the product for a natural finish.