How to apply contour on round face? 5 best methods explored

Contouring has revolutionized the world of makeup, offering a transformative way to enhance facial features and achieve a sculpted look. For those with round faces, mastering the art of contouring on round faces is particularly important to introduce angles, shadows, and highlights that add definition.

Contouring is a makeup technique that involves using darker and lighter shades to create shadows and highlights on the face, enhancing its natural structure. The goal is to accentuate certain features, such as the cheekbones, jawline, and nose, while minimizing or shaping others. This technique provides a three-dimensional effect, emphasizing bone structure and creating the illusion of a more sculpted face.

Round faces are characterized by a softer appearance with less defined angles. Contouring becomes particularly crucial for individuals with round faces, as it helps to introduce the appearance of sharper features and a more sculpted silhouette. By strategically applying darker shades to certain areas and lighter shades to others, contouring can add the illusion of depth and dimension, enhancing the overall facial structure. Let's explore the five best methods to help apply contour to a round face effectively.

Top 5 methods to help apply contour on round face

1) Cheekbone emphasize

Cheekbone emphasizing is a key contouring technique that involves highlighting and defining the natural high points of the face. By smiling to locate the apples of the cheeks, individuals can apply the product just below the cheekbones. This is done by starting from the hairline near the top of the ears and blending the product towards the center of the cheek.

The purpose is to create shadows that enhance the cheekbones, providing a lifted and sculpted appearance. To achieve a natural look, it is recommended to use a matte contouring powder or cream that is a few shades darker than the skin tone. This technique adds dimension to the face, contributing to a well-defined and balanced makeup finish.

2) Jawline definition

The jawline definition technique involves contouring along the jawbone to enhance the lower part of the face. Begin near the ear and blend the product down towards the chin, carefully following the natural curve of the jawline.

This strategic application of darker shades creates a subtle shadow, effectively adding structure and dimension to the jaw area. Proper blending is essential to ensuring a seamless transition, avoiding harsh lines, and achieving a sculpted appearance that contributes to an overall sculpted and defined look for the face.

3) Forehead shading

Forehead shading is a key contouring technique designed to enhance the natural structure of the face, particularly beneficial for those with round faces. The method involves applying a contour shade along the hairline and on the sides of the forehead, strategically using darker tones to create shadows.

The goal is to add dimension and the illusion of a more oval face shape. By skillfully blending the product towards the center of the forehead, a seamless transition is achieved, contributing to a sculpted appearance. This technique not only adds definition to the forehead but also plays a crucial role in balancing facial proportions, making it an essential step in face sculpting for those seeking to refine and highlight their features.

4) Nose definition

Nose contouring is a subtle yet effective technique that involves applying a thin line along the sides of the nose, blended seamlessly to create the illusion of a slimmer nasal structure. By strategically shading the nose, individuals can enhance their overall sculpted appearance, bringing balance to their facial features.

This technique is particularly useful for those seeking to refine the shape of their nose without resorting to surgical interventions. The key lies in a delicate application and thorough blending, ensuring a natural and harmonious integration with the rest of the facial contouring.

5) Highlighting high points

Highlighting strategic areas is a key element, serving to accentuate facial features and enhance the sculpted effect. The technique involves applying a highlighter to specific points where natural light hits the face, including the tops of the cheekbones, the bridge of the nose, the center of the forehead, and the cupid's bow.

By doing so, these highlighted areas catch and reflect light, drawing attention and bringing forward these features. This contrast between light and shadow not only adds a luminous glow to the complexion but also contributes to a more defined and three-dimensional facial appearance, completing the overall look with finesse.

Contouring is a powerful tool that allows individuals to play with light and shadow, transforming the appearance of their faces. For those with round faces, mastering contouring techniques can provide a flattering and sculpted look.