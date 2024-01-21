7 Best setting powder for oily skin to get an even finish: Anastasia, Charlotte Tilbury, Airspun translucent powder and more

The best setting powders for oily skin are specifically formulated products that are designed to control excess oil and set makeup in place. Unlike regular-setting powders that might be dry or powdery, the best setting powder for oily skin often contains oil-absorbing ingredients that help create a matte base.

If someone is looking to absorb sebum and prevent fading or smudging, the best setting powder for oily skin controls excess oil and maintains a matte finish. The best setting powder for oily skin helps blur imperfections like enlarged pores and fine lines that contribute to a smoother and flawless complexion.

Here are the seven best-setting powders for oily skin that will help achieve a matte and flawless finish.

From Anastasia, Charlotte Tilbury to Airspun translucent powder: Top 7 best setting powder for oily skin

1) Anastasia Loose Setting Powder ($38)

Anastasia Beverly Hills Loose Setting Powder is one of the best setting powders for oily skin, designed to set makeup, control excess oil, and create a matte finish. Its lightweight formula ensures comfortable wear while minimizing the appearance of pores, contributing to a flawless and long-lasting complexion.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Loose Setting Powder is available on the brand's official website, Sephora's online store, and Amazon.

Pros Cons Matte finish Limited shade range Long-lasting

2) Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder ($48)

Charlotte Tilbury's Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder is the best setting powder for oily skin, known for its ability to create a soft-focus effect, blurring imperfections, and delivering a smooth, matte finish. Specifically designed for oily skin, this finely milled powder ensures comfortable, long-lasting wear.

Charlotte Tilbury's Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons Long-lasting Higher price point Controls oil

3) Airspun translucent powder ($13.51)

Airspun Translucent Powder is the best setting powder for oily skin, known for its finely milled texture. With oil-absorbing properties, it helps control shine, sets makeup, and provides a smooth, translucent finish suitable for various skin tones.

Airspun Translucent Face Powder is available on the brand's official website and on Amazon.

Pros Cons Affordability Strong fragrance Fine texture

4) Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder ($43)

Laura Mercier's Translucent Loose Setting Powder is considered the best setting spray for oily skin. Perfect for oily skin, this powder sets makeup without settling into fine lines or emphasizing pores. It's oil-free and delivers a natural, matte finish that lasts throughout the day, helping you maintain a fresh look.

Laura Mercier's Translucent Loose Setting Powder is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons Silky texture Messy loose powder Oil control

5) Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Setting Powder ($65)

Created by Rihanna, Fenty Beauty is celebrated for its inclusive range of products. The Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Setting Powder is no exception and is the best setting powder for oily skin, offering a lightweight, oil-absorbing formula. It blurs imperfections and ensures a shine-free complexion, making it an excellent choice for those with oily skin.

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Setting Powder is available on the brand's official website, Amazon, and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons Inclusive shade range Less durable packaging Oil control

6) Huda Beauty Easy Bake Loose Baking & Setting Powder - Cherry Blossom Cake ($38)

Huda Beauty's Easy Bake Loose Baking & Setting Powder in "Cherry Blossom Cake" is the best setting powder for oily skin designed for baking and setting makeup. With a lightweight formula, it provides a smooth finish, blurs imperfections, and imparts a touch of the cherry blossom-inspired shade for a radiant complexion.

Huda Beauty Easy Bake Loose Baking & Setting Powder- Cherry Blossom Cake is available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

Pros Cons Affordable Limited shade range Oil control

7) Urban Decay All Nighter Waterproof Setting Powder ($35)

Urban Decay's All Nighter Waterproof Setting Powder is the best setting powder for those who need their makeup to stay put, especially in humid or oily conditions. This powder is not only waterproof but also controls oil, ensuring a matte finish that lasts for hours. It helps prevent makeup meltdown while maintaining a natural look.

Urban Decay's All Nighter Waterproof Setting Powder is available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

Pros Cons Waterproof formula Limited shade range Long-lasting

The best setting powder for oily skin helps control oil and sebum production as it sets the makeup in place for a longer period. Setting powders for oily skin are invaluable tools in the makeup routine of those seeking a matte and long-lasting finish. By controlling oil, enhancing makeup longevity, and blurring imperfections, these powders contribute to a polished and flawless look.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) Can oily skin use setting powder on the face?

Yes, face powder, especially those designed for oily skin, can help reduce excess shine and oiliness on the face.

2) Which is better for oily skin cream or setting powder?

The setting powder is a versatile makeup essential, ideal for oily skin as it absorbs natural oils, prevents creasing, and can be layered on top of both itself and cream products for a flawless and long-lasting finish.

3) Is Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless powder good for oily skin?

Yes, Maybelline's Fit Me Matte + Poreless Powder is well-suited for oily skin, offering an affordable option that provides a matte finish and helps control excess oil.