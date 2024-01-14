Anastasia Beverly Hills’ brow freeze gel is creating ripples with its transparent matte finish that keeps your eyebrow hair in place without drying them out. Unkempt eyebrows can spoil your look, and this product prevents just that. One may argue that there is no dearth of waxes, gels, and soaps to serve this purpose, but few products work as well as Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Brow Freeze Gel.

No-budge formula of Anastasia Beverly Hills’ brow freeze gel

You can be assured that minutest hair of your eyebrows will be set in place with a lamination-like effect. The freeze gel lifts ands sets your brow hair for a more defined look. Its lightweight and fluid gel consistency gives a more natural look with next-to-no flaking.

The USP of this freeze gel is its texture as it holds your eyebrow hair in place without creating dryness or hair fallout.

The foundation of this gel is a film-like polymer, polyacrylate-2 crosspolymer, that gives it a thicker and more cohesive consistency. This ensures a better hold and non-sticky texture which promises a soft, water-resistant and flake-free finish. What prevents dryness, flaking and fallout is the humble glycerin in its formula.

This potent humectant is extremely hydrating and takes care of all the issues usually associated with setting gels and waxes.

How to use Anastasia Beverly Hills’ brow freeze gel

Brush through the brow with upward strokes, applying slight pressure as you go. Brush them in the direction you want and allow it to set.

Using the metal ferrule of the brush, sculpt your eyebrows in the desired shape and lay the hair down flat.

The unique wand applicator of Anastasia Beverly Hills’ brow freeze gel, which is a triple-action comb applicator, has thin micro-bristles on one side that sculpt and place every single hair in place.

The longer bristles on the other side create a fluffed-out effect while the smooth side without bristles gives a laminated effect.

New York City-based makeup artist, Tobi Henney, gives a useful tip about how less is more when it comes to application. Her take is:

"Always remove some of the product before applying. You do not need a lot of product to finish the brow."

Availabilty, price, and more details explored

This product is easily available at all major stores and can be bought online from the product website. It's also available on Amazon, Sephora, and Walmart between $23 to $26.

Anastasia Beverly Hills’ brow freeze gel also does a great job of locking in other brow products like an eyebrow pencil by blending the pigment and sculpting the arches.

You can be sure that the results will last a full day. This gel has a slightly stiff feel, but considering its no-budge and waterproof formula, it's definitely worth it.

Kaia Gerber recently took to the red carpet with subtly defined eyes and perfectly arched eyebrows thanks to Anastasia Beverly Hills’ brow freeze gel.

This product is here to stay with celebrities endorsing it and more and more people realizing how they can achieve the perfect look.