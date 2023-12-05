7 best-dressed stars at the 2023 Academy Museum Gala 

The annual Academy Museum Gala concluded on Sunday, December 3, following the end of the protracted SAG-AFTRA strike. Such red-carpet events furnish opportunities to break down the fashion moments from the A-lister celebrities and the Academy Museum Gala was no exception.

Apart from the celebration of cinema, the Academy Museum Gala aimed to raise funds for noble work. The red and pink carpet witnessed a star-studded night, exuding elegance, glamour, and high-end fashion. Celebrities like Meryl Streep, and Micheal B. Jordan received honors for their contribution to the society while Oprah Winfrey joined them, wearing a purple sequin gown from Dolce and Gabbana.

During this occasion, celebrities and fashion aficionados fearlessly flaunted their sartorial experiments. Discarding the red carpet staple, black gown or suit, celebrities adopted chromatic colors with modern twists.

Zooey Deschanel, the American actress, and vocalist, embraced the powder blue pencil skirt and halter top. Hari Naf donned a Mughler beige and black gown and finished off the look with Tiffany's jewelry. The sartorial diversity does not end here as the Sportskeeda team has cherry-picked the best well-dressed celebrities, the list is given below.

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner stroke poses together at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

1) Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez at the Academy Museum Gala ( Image via Getty Images/ Emma McIntyre)

The " Good For You" singer Selena Gomez stunned her fans by wearing a Valentino gown at the Museum Gala, in Los Angeles. The hourglass-shaped gown seamlessly complemented Gomez, embarking the retro appeal. The silver glitz rosettes wrapped around her neck, adding a modern twist to the ensemble.

Selena added a pair of opera gloves to continue the drama. The diamond bracelet and the cluster ring augmented the red carpet look, further.

2) Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures ( Image via Getty/ Emma McIntyre)

The "Levitating" vocalist Dua Lipa adorned herself in an all-black Chanel dress, elevating a bare look to one of refined sophistication. The archival Chanel dress was inspired by the idea of the jumpsuit and amalgamated it into a gown.

Dua carried the sheer and lacy silhouette boldly. To elevate the glam look, she attached Tiffany's diamond necklace and earrings, finished off with an open-toed shoe.

3) Saoirse Ronan

3rd Annual Gala Presented By Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures ( Image via Getty/ Emma McIntyre)

Saoirse Ronan, " The Little Woman" actress, flaunted her toned torso in a white co-ord dress. The 29-year-old American-Irish actress donned a bandeau crop top and paired it with a plated skirt in the same hues, leaving a short train.

Ronan discarded jewelry to look sober while she rounded up her look by wearing a silver stiletto.

4) Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner at the Academy Museum Gala ( Image via Getty/ Frazer Harrison)

Kendall Jenner embraced a glam look in a vibrant orange dress from Fendi, adopting the 'Braless' trend. The gown was from Fendi’s Fall/Winter 2023 couture collection, having a corset structure. Jenner added the hoop earring with this turtle neck tailored gown.

5) Hailey Bieber

3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala - Hailey Bieber ( Image via Getty/ Frazer Harrison)

The Rhode founder Hailey Bieber flashed a smile while posing with her best friend Kendall Jenner, donning a black sequin halter neck dress from Saint Laurant. She lingered on her signature polished look.

To create it, she pulled back her hair and tied a ballerina bun. For augmenting elegance, she paired diamond drop earrings with stacked bangles and rings. She finished off the look with edgy cat eye makeup and a pair of sandals.

6) Margaret Qualley

Margaret Qualley at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures ( Image via Getty/ Emma McIntyre)

Margaret Qualley channeled a classic look in Chanel's knee-length gown, keeping a minimalistic appeal. With her bob-cut messy hair, Margaret exuded glamour in this loose-fit dress. She finished off the look with a black Mary Jane flat.

7) Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures ( Image via Getty/Emma McIntyre)

The supermodel Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber showed up at the Academy Museum Gala, donning a polka dot gown from Celine. The 22-year-old model kept her appearance quite simple, embracing the strapless corset gown. As the accessories, she chose diamond earrings from Tiffany.

The star-studded Academy Museum Gala 2023 showcased the diversity in fashion, adapting vibrant shades, sequins, or gigantic appliques. Olivia Wilde's dramatic eye makeup complemented her black gown while Demi Moore embraced a high rose applique from Tamara Ralph.

Among the male celebrities, Barry Keoghan wore a sleeveless suit from Givenchy while Leonardo DiCaprio continued to slay in a polished black blazer.