Urban Decay x Los Angeles Sparks collaboration: Everything we know so far

The Los Angeles Sparks, three-time winners of the Women's National Basketball Association, revealed an exciting collection with Urban Decay on July 18, 2023. This Urban Decay x Los Angeles Sparks collaboration gets the two iconic LA labels to build a fascinating range and memorable ventures for all beauty fans.

For the 2023 season, Urban Decay and their team of skilled makeup artists have worked to guarantee the best-looking looks for the Los Angeles Sparks during their headshots and media interactions.

All beauty buffs can see the results of the association on the team's website, social media handles, and the jumbotron at Crypto.com Arena. Malena Higuera, General Manager of Urban Decay Cosmetics, spoke about the collaboration and said that just like the basket ball team, Urban Decay hasn't become successful by playing it safe.

Malena added that both the brands show that being "your most authentic self" and the best isn't "mutually exclusive."

"Together we're unstoppable when it comes to empowering the next generation of game-changers and providing a much-needed safe space where everyone is free to fearlessly express themselves," she further noted.

Urban Decay gifted the Los Angeles Sparks their favourite beauty itineraries, like the 'Stay Naked Quickie 24HR Full-Coverage Waterproof Concealer'.

Up-to-date information about the alliance between Urban Decay x Los Angeles Sparks

This cosmetic company takes huge satisfaction in formulating makeup products that are made to last long while catering to fearless individuals. The brand which has been standing for 27 years, has unfailingly supported women in sports. It has gone on to highlight their power, perseverance, and boldness on and off the gaming arena.

This alliance is set to combine the worlds of beauty and athleticism, swearing over a remarkable and empowering makeup collection that celebrates individualism and teamwork.

Here's everything about the Urban Decay x Los Angeles Sparks partnership.

All about Urban Decay Cosmetics

Urban Decay Cosmetics is a well-known cosmetic brand that caters to makeup loves who honor their special qualities and completely embrace what sets them apart.

Since its initiation in 1996, this makeup brand has continuously questioned the traditional beauty standards prevailing in the industry. By splitting out from the universal 'pink hues' that loomed over the makeup counters, Urban Decay set out to redefine beauty stereotypes. Their immediate priority was creating elevated quality cruelty-free cosmetics with a revolutionary twist.

Instead of aiming for perfection, Urban Decay values reinvention in their age-old beauty journey, motivating individuals to strive for a cause without imitating others. Their perspective of 'being beautiful' also highlights empathy while denying the concept of 'beauty' dictating one's worth.

The cosmetic giant Urban Decay offers varied cosmetic items, including lip, eye, skin, and body makeup.

With their iconic makeup range, 'The Naked Collection', Urban Decay assists all beauty fans to unsubscribe from social tensions. It welcomes their genuine selves while urging them to be whatever they desire.

All about Los Angeles Sparks

Founded in 1996, the Los Angeles Sparks are among the foremost franchises in the respected Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA). With a history of three WNBA Championships (2001, 2002, 2016) and 20 play-off formations in their 26 seasons, the LA Sparks are a force to be reckoned with.

Positioning themselves separated from the match, they are the sole active women's squad in the league to confirm back-to-back championships.

The Los Angeles Sparks strive to provide a championship-level recreation experience at Crypto.com Arena during every home match. They also go on to spotlight the extraordinary skill of female athletes from all the global crossroads.

Urban Decay x Los Angeles Sparks collaboration is a celebration of empowerment

As avid backers of the LA Sparks, Urban Decay join hands with its expansive chronicle of celebs and VIP talents. With the new collaboration, they have assured an unforgettable experience for beauty fanciers at every home tournament. Modeling the attention-grabbing UD insignia, the players of LA Sparks are a testament to the brand's uncompromising sponsorship.

Lately, Urban Decay heralded PRIDE Night at the gaming arena. They gave fans 2000 UD x LA Sparks cooling towels and exclusive samplings of their prominent All-Nighter Setting Spray and 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencils.

Also, as a social cause, Urban Decay and the LA Sparks have united to fund multiple charitable enterprises. One noteworthy initiative concerns Urban Decay's true allegiance to battling cyberbullying through teamwork with a non-profit organization, The Cybersmile Foundation.

This initiative is to foster empathy, multiplicity, and inclusion in the cyber world. Karen Bryant, Chief Administrative Officer and General Manager of Los Angeles Sparks commented about it and said that the brand's ethos is a great match for the Sparks.

She noted that the company is "proud" to add the team to its partner roster. Bryant went on to add that the partnership will focus on celebrating the players' beauty "one and off the court."

"We're also excited to support their work with The Cybersmile Foundation to promote diversity and inclusion online," she stated.

This cause is consequential for both, as they strive to establish a protected environment that encourages self-expression and safeguards people from getting harassed online.

While multiple details remain yet to be announced, the Urban Decay x Los Angeles Sparks alliance on July 18, 2023, vows to be an exhilarating and empowering one. It combines makeup and sports to celebrate womanhood, multiplicity, and self-expression.

Needless to say, beauty fans are excited to welcome the Urban Decay x Los Angeles Sparks new dual partnership and are staying tuned for additional updates.