Avon x Cruelty Free International Partnership: 5 best cruelty-free products explored

Through a recent announcement on Instagram, Avon announced a partnership with Cruelty Free International. This globally recognized accreditation, dubbed ‘Leaping Bunny,’ is a widely celebrated standard for items devoid of harm. As it is, they are committed to promoting the elimination of animal testing through this collaboration with the beauty industry.

This beauty and cosmetic brand underwent a comprehensive assessment of its supply chain, ensuring compliance with the rigorous criteria. Concerning this international partnership, Angela Cretu, the Avon CEO, said:

“As a brand with a long-standing commitment to making the world better for all, I’m proud to announce Avon’s partnership with Cruelty-Free International, building on our 30-year commitment to animal welfare”.

Three of the cosmetic brand's product lines, namely Fragrance, Avon Care, and Anew, have recently achieved the esteemed 'Leaping Bunny' certification. This approval process concerning all products is well-anticipated among all beauty lovers.

Avon x Cruelty-Free International Partnership is a step towards ethical beauty with 5 best cruelty-free products

The popularity of cruelty-free products has witnessed remarkable success among beauty buffs. The renowned organization Leaping Bunny has seen a staggering surge in the various brands seeking their approval.

Since 2017, this surge has amounted to a 190% increase, indicating the escalating desire for cruelty-free beauty products.

In a commendable move, Avon x Cruelty-Free International Partnership is committed to eradicating animal testing in the cosmetics industry. These beauty and cosmetic products have been meticulously crafted to adhere to the most stringent standards of excellence and ethical practices.

So, on that note, here are five of the best cruelty-free products that have come out of the partnership.

1) Avon True Color Perfectly Matte Lipstick

Avon True Color Perfectly Matte Lipstick is a must-have beauty addition to any makeup kit. This cruelty-free matte lipstick offers various benefits, leaving beauty seekers looking dazzling with confidence.

Available in assorted shades, this cruelty-free matte lipstick costs $20.00 on amazon.com. Some of its features are:

Long-wearing formula: Its long-wearing formula allows a 16 hours stay without getting smudged, smeared, or faded. This matte lipstick has Avacado oil as the key ingredient for added moisture.

Its long-wearing formula allows a 16 hours stay without getting smudged, smeared, or faded. This matte lipstick has Avacado oil as the key ingredient for added moisture. Vibrant color pay-off: This matte lipstick gives a deep color, courtesy of its highly pigmented formula, in just a single swipe. It comes in varied shades, giving a bold and intense color pay-off from classic reds to trendy nudes and modest mauves.

2) Avon True Power Stay 16-Hour Eyeliner

Avon's eyeliner is highly in demand for its long-lasting color and precision. This Vitamin E-enriched eyeliner comes with a fine-tip brush for smooth application.

Priced at $35 on etsy.com, this bold black eyeliner is a cruelty-free beauty product. Some of its features are:

Durable color: The eyeliner has a long-lasting formula that stays put the entire day. Its vitamin E ensures the eye makeup remains vibrant-looking and intact with added nourishment.

The eyeliner has a long-lasting formula that stays put the entire day. Its vitamin E ensures the eye makeup remains vibrant-looking and intact with added nourishment. Comes with a precise application: The eyeliner’s fine tip allows for distinct lines and controlled application. It makes it easy to create thin and thick lines with fine accuracy.

3) Avon Anew Vitamin C Brightening Serum

Enhance the skin's radiance using the potent properties of vitamin C found in this brightening serum. This cruelty-free serum is a fast-absorbing formula that effortlessly soaks into the skin, unveiling a luminous and uniform complexion.

With a price tag of $22.70 on amazon.com, one can attain radiant skin while upholding ethical standards. Some of its features are:

Powerful skin brightening formula: The brightening serum's potent formula comes enriched with vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant well-known for its skin-brightening properties.

The brightening serum's potent formula comes enriched with vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant well-known for its skin-brightening properties. Nourishes and hydrates: With regular use, this serum gives good nourishment and hydration to the skin layers while improving the overall texture and elasticity. The skin feels smoother and more supple because of the vitamin C present in this serum.

4) Avon True Color Glimmersticks Brow Definer

To achieve flawless eyebrows, this glimmer stick brow definer is a perfect add-on to any makeup kit. This glimmer stick has a high precision, long-lasting formula of bee wax for a long-lasting hold.

Priced at $29.95 on amazon.com, this has a cruelty-free status. Some of its features are:

High precision: The brow Definer has a precise application, effortlessly sculpting and accurately defining the eyebrows.

The brow Definer has a precise application, effortlessly sculpting and accurately defining the eyebrows. Long-Lasting Formula: This eyebrow definer is formulated with bee wax for the perfect hold and stays long. Its smudge-proof and water-resistant formula ensures intact eyebrows even through sweat and humidity.

5) Avon True Color Flawless Cream-to-Powder Foundation

This cruelty-free foundation delivers smooth, buildable, and long-lasting coverage. The foundation is the best of both worlds, offering buildable coverage and a natural matte finish. Besides, the skin looks flawless and shine-free and is suitable for all skin types.

Priced at $45.00 on amazon.com, this foundation gives a smooth application. Some of its features are:

Lightweight formula: Its cream-to-powder formula gives a smooth and lightweight application. It blends into the skin effortlessly for natural-looking coverage that lasts all day.

Its cream-to-powder formula gives a smooth and lightweight application. It blends into the skin effortlessly for natural-looking coverage that lasts all day. Full coverage: This foundation’s buildable coverage allows customizing the level of coverage. Irrespective of its sheer, lightweight finish, this cream-to-powder foundation accommodates all beauty lover’s requirements.

This foundation’s buildable coverage allows customizing the level of coverage. Irrespective of its sheer, lightweight finish, this cream-to-powder foundation accommodates all beauty lover’s requirements. Lasts long and is transfer-resistant: This flawless foundation is designed to last long and be transfer-resistant. It stays all day, even in humid conditions.

The Avon x Cruelty-Free International partnership prioritizes animal welfare and its protection. Highlighting these five exceptional products inspires all beauty enthusiasts to make ethical choices.

This beauty brand's commitment to cruelty-free practices sets an example for the beauty industry. Thus, it proves that creating high-quality beauty products is possible without harming animals. This international partnership makes a difference by promoting a more compassionate approach to beauty.

