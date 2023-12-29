Makeup by Mario SuperSatin Lipstick: Price, formulation, and other details reviewed

Makeup by Mario recently launched a lipstick collection called the Makeup by Mario SuperSatin Lipstick in eighteen skin tone-flattering shades. The lipsticks feature a classic and creamy satin texture with a soft sheen. The formulation glides onto the lips easily, offering amazing comfort and grip.

Divided into a shade range of nudes, pinks, berries, reds and peaches, the Makeup by Mario SuperSatin Lipstick is Mario’s modern take on the classic lipstick. He states that the lip shades and formulation are inspired by his hometown New York City, where his love for makeup artistry was born.

Retailing for $28 on the Makeup by Mario website, the newly launched lipstick has been reviewed by multiple beauty editors and fans of the brand who seem to love the formulation and shade range.

Most beauty influencers claim that its satin formula takes the cake and the shades offer flattering options for people with a deeper skin tone as well.

Makeup by Mario SuperSatin Lipstick features deep pigments and a satin-like finish

Popular as Kim Kardashian’s makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic created a unique identity with his makeup brand that creates high-quality makeup in subtle and stylish shades. Be it Makeup by Mario’s SurrealSkin Foundation, Ethereal Eyeshadow Palette, or Ultra Suede Lip Liners, the brand has delivered high-performance formulas with an inclusive shade range for all products.

The formula of the lipstick features a creamy texture with a lightweight consistency that delivers rich pigment to the lips in a single swipe. In a YouTube video sharing the launch of the new lipstick, Mario states that he’s been using a lip palette for the past twenty years, and they’ve all had a creamy formula which he has incorporated into the lipstick.

Each shade is named after New York City neighborhoods indicating personal significance just like some of Makeup by Mario’s other lip products that are named after members of the brand’s team.

Some of the shades like Bronx Baby a soft, muted rose shade are named after the borough Mario grew up in, while the shade 917 which is a warm, midtone rose shade named after New York City’s iconic area code.

Additionally, the shade Flatiron- a warm beige colour, is named after the Sephora location in NYC where Mario began his career in beauty.

The Makeup by Mario website mentions the following steps of using the Makeup by Mario SuperSatin Lipstick:

Get started with lip exfoliation and lip prep with Makeup by Mario’s Perfecting Lip Scrub ($24). It is an edible lip scrub that exfoliates and hydrates the lips for a juicy pout. The scrub is infused with micro-fine sugar crystals, coconut oil, Vitamin E, and sodium hyaluronate that locks in moisture and remove flakiness from the lips.

Next, overline the lips to create the appearance of fuller, lifted lips with the brand’s Ultra Suede Sculpting Lip Pencil ($24). The lip pencil is infused with emollients for a full-coverage, matte formula and delivers zero feathering or bleeding.

It comes with a dual-ended brush for controlled application and features contour shape technology to create the ideal cupid’s bow shape. The lip pencil is available in 19 skin tone-flattering shades.

Makeup by Mario SuperSatin Lipstick is packed with rich pigment, satin finish, and shade option benefits with a price range that doesn't break the bank.