Marc Jacobs launches Daisy Drops perfume capsules: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Luxury brand Marc Jacobs has introduced the Marc Jacobs Daisy Drops perfume capsules, expanding its iconic Daisy collection. Working on the agenda of creating sustainable fragrances, the Daisy Drops perfume collection comprises three single-dose perfume capsules.

Each tin of the perfume contains 30 capsules and is the ideal product for fragrance enthusiasts who cannot carry bottles of perfume on travel journeys or otherwise. Beauty influencers have already begun sharing positive reviews of the newly launched Marc Jacobs Daisy Drops perfume capsules.

Available at retail platforms like Sephora, Ulta, and Nordstrom, the Daisy Drops perfume capsules are priced at $30 per pack of 30 capsules. These perfume capsules are available in three variants: Signature Eau de Toilette, Love, and Eau So Fresh.

Marc Jacobs Daisy Drops perfume capsules feature a gel-based composition

Marc Jacobs launched the Daisy Pop collection in 2023, and the newly launched perfume capsules are an extension of the range. Instead of the usual liquid perfume formulation encased in bottle packaging, the Daisy Drops perfume capsules are reinterpretations of the original Marc Jacobs Daisy scents, but in a gel-like composition.

Additionally, the fragrances are alcohol-free and have been formulated to impart long-lasting scents. Moreover, the perfume capsules are hassle-free to use, as all one has to do is twist and squeeze them for application.

The newly launched Daisy Drops perfume capsules are available in three scent variations:

Daisy Drops Signature Eau de Toilette: This is an enticing floral scent infused with notes of violets, sandalwood, and wild berries encapsulated in innovative and sustainable single-dose capsules.

Daisy Drops Love: Love features a combination of daisy tree petals, driftwood, and cloudberries combined in a gel-based formula for on-the-go and travel-friendly scents.

Daisy Drops Eau So Fresh: Eau So Fresh is a mesmerizing floral scent infused with notes of wild rose, cedarwood, and grapefruit. One can relish a fresh floral perfume in an easy-to-use capsule form with the new fragrance.

One of the beauty influencers by the name of "Diary of a Beauty Geek" reviewed the perfume capsules in the Eau So Fresh variant on her YouTube channel and stated that the packaging makes the scent easy to carry as opposed to full-sized bottles of the perfume. She describes the consistency of the scent as a thick serum that can be rubbed in wherever required, be it the nape of the neck or the wrists.

Moreover, the perfume capsules have been receiving positive reviews on retail platforms like Ulta Beauty, wherein one of the beauty enthusiasts, Hayley, shared a review of the Daisy Drops perfume capsules, stating:

"Love this scent! Very fresh, young, floral smell. Lasts all day but does not feel super overwhelming or too strong. Get compliments all the time that I smell amazing!"

Retailing for $30 for a pack of 30 fragrance capsules, the Marc Jacobs perfume capsules are a unique addition to the fragrance arena. Apart from offering a travel-friendly alternative to perfume bottles, the scents are miniature versions of Marc Jacobs' best-selling perfumes.