Marc Jacobs launches Daisy Wild perfume: Price, notes, and more details explored

Marc Jacobs drops the new Daisy Wild perfume, the perfect floral scent to usher in the new season. Teased on the official Instagram handle of Marc Jacobs Fragrances just before its launch, the Daisy Wild Eau De Parfum is now available in stores and online following its official release on March 1.

The fresher iteration of Marc Jacobs' original Eau De Parfum finds inspiration in wildflowers, bringing a perfect day scent to the wearer that will especially stand out in the nice spring and summer weather.

Describing the new addition to the Daisy perfume collection in its official launch statement, Marc Jacobs Fragrances wrote on its official Instagram handle:

"[Daisy Wild] captures the essence of nature with notes of banana blossom, jasmine, and vetiver, inspiring you to embrace your wildest self."

Marc Jacobs Daisy Wild perfume

Inspired by the whimsical white daisies found in the OG Daisy Marc Jacobs Eau De Parfum, the new fragrance in the Daisy Wild perfume collection embodies the freshness of a wildflower bouquet. Its cheerful notes are captured in a light green juice, housed in a refillable bottle, evoking the essence of untamed aromas.

According to their official website:

"[Daisy Wild] captures the irresistible essence of nature, sparking a sense of discovery."

The Price

Get the perfume in a 1.7oz bottle, a perfect starter size, before committing to a full-size one for $125 at the official Marc Jacobs website.

For those who want to splurge on the refreshing floral scent, Daisy Wild can be bought in a bigger 3.4oz bottle for $160. Besides the official website, Marc Jacobs Daisy perfume lovers and fragrance seekers who want this new perfume can get it from stores like Sephora and Ulta Beauty for $160.

The Scent

Top notes: Banana blossom accord

Heart notes: Jasmine, Macadamia accord

Base notes: Sandalwood, Vetiver des Sables

The Daisy Wild perfume from Marc Jacobs is highlighted with a refreshing bouquet of green, floral, and woody-scented tones that evoke a bright, calming, fresh, perfumed sensation.

On the first whiff, Daisy Wild infuses the wearer with an unexpected tropical, fruity edge from banana blossom. While a note rarely used in luxury perfumes, the exotic appeal of this ingredient creates a bright, exciting entrance for discovery and adventure.

An intoxicating note of jasmine follows at the heart of the Daisy Wild perfume. It brings a timeless floral richness with the jasmine’s sweet yet potent scent, reminding the perfume wearer of a lush garden bathed in dazzling moonlight. The scent, paired with a subtle macadamia accord, offers a multifaceted character that is both sensual and elegant.

The earthy, warming essence of sandalwood and vetiver is rounding up the sophisticated floral middle. Together, the combination of elements conjures subtle smoky and woody undertones, infusing the fragrance with a hint of mystique and opulence.

Like the OG Daisy perfume, the Daisy Wild perfume features the same floral heart. However, it brings a more exotic, adventurous aroma that embodies the bolder, more free-spirited version of the iconic Daisy Marc Jacobs legacy. Besides the OG Daisy eau de parfum, the line includes the Daisy Eau So Intense, Daisy Dream, Daisy Eau So Fresh, Daisy Love, Daisy Love Eau So Sweet, and Daisy Ever So Fresh.

