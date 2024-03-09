McDonald's launches nail art collection: Everything to know about the Nails.INC collaboration 

McDonald's world-famous tagline, "I'm Lovin' It," is what beauty enthusiasts have welcomed the fast-food brand's latest nail art collaboration with Nails.INC.

Nails.INC is a global nail brand that offers an award-winning, wide range of manicure products, with their latest addition being a press-on and sticker collaboration with McDonald's.

The Nails.INC x McDonald's collection features an artificial nail set, nail polish, and a nail polish and sticker duo. Comprising the brand's iconic french fries and burgers in its packaging, the nail product collection is one of the most unique cross-platform collaborations.

Fans of McDonald's and unique manicures can purchase any of the Nails.INC x McDonald's collaboration products starting at $6.99, available on the Nails.INC website as well as on Amazon.

McDonald's limited edition Nails.INC collaboration: Products explored

The fast food giant's collaboration with Nails.INC is a unique foray of the food brand into the beauty arena with a set of limited-edition products. With multiple videos reviewing and trying on the collaboration's products, the fast food brand's Nails.INC collection has garnered positive reviews so far.

The Nails.INC x McDonald's collaboration features the following products:

1) Fries Nail Polish and Sticker Set ($8.99)

This nail polish and sticker set is inspired by one of the items found in almost every McD order—the French fries. The set consists of red Nails.INC nail polish called ‘Gotta Ketchup’ along with food stickers like fries, burgers, soft serve, coke, and the fast food brand’s symbol. The nail polish is formulated with Nails.INC’s long-wear formula, which comes with a wide brush for application.

2) Burger Mini Nail Polish and Sticker Duo ($8.99)

Exuding Big Mac vibes, this McD collaboration with Nails.INC consists of two mini nail polishes in a ketchup red shade, Gotta Ketchup, and a burger brown shade, Big Mac Please, along with sticker designs like fries, McD’s golden arch, and burgers.

All one has to do is apply a coat of either shade and wait for it to dry. Remove a sticker from the sheet and gently place it on the nail, smoothing it with the finger. Top it up with a glossy top coat for the perfect Big Mac manicure.

3) i'm Lovin' It Gold Heart Nail Topper ($8.99)

This gold heart nail topper is inspired by the fast food brand’s iconic slogan, “I’m Lovin’ It." The nail topper comprises shimmering gold hearts and can be used as a top coat on any base coat. The ideal way to apply this topper is to use it on two coats of the base shade, topped with Nails.INC’s 45-second Top Coat to add an ultra-glossy shine to the manicure.

4) i speak french Press On Nails ($6.99)

Packaged in a McD’s signature brown bag, this manicure product features press-on nails. The i speak french Press On Nails set consists of 30 medium almond-shaped artificial nails in a selection of French fries prints and classic nude shades.

To use this press-on set, prep the nails, ensure they are clean and dry, and buff the nail bed to make it oil-free and smooth. Apply a light layer of nail glue and place the press-on nails, ensuring they are in a straight position. Press and hold the artificial nails down for five to ten seconds.

The Nails.INC x McDonald's limited edition manicure collection allows beauty enthusiasts to create McD-inspired manicures using the two-tone nail polish shade range and unique stickers that the collection includes.

This limited-edition manicure collection is available on the Nails.INC official portal and on Amazon as well.