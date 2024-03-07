What is the Chrombre nail trend? Guide to the trending manicure 

Chrome and Ombre nails are an evergreen manicure trend and recently the Chrombre nail trend has entered the beauty arena, combining the best of chrome and ombre nails. The manicure creates a two-birds-with-one-stone situation for beauty enthusiasts, enabling them to flaunt two trending manicures at once.

In the Chrombre nail trend, an ombre effect of light to dark shades or a single color scheme is curated on the nails and then the nails are topped with chrome powder. Using this technique, one can create fancy, glossy manicures with pastel and nude shades or opt for dark and shimmering shades to create a space-inspired manicure.

There are multiple TikTok videos showcasing the end results of pairing an ombre and chrome manicure together, leading to beauty enthusiasts giving this nail art a try.

Steps to ace the Chrombre nail trend

Starting with adequate nail prep is of utmost importance, hence soaking the nails in lukewarm water, filing, and oiling the cuticles is the primary step to get long-lasting chrombre nails. Additionally, the ideal nail shapes for this manicure are almond and oval, so the nails must be shaped accordingly before moving on to the main procedure.

Since ombre manicures are created using a combination of light and dark nail polish shades, the second step is to choose the ideal combination. For instance, one can pair white and pink, yellow and orange, lilac, white and purple and many more. These shades must complement one another to bring out the perfect ombre effect.

While two to three shades suffice, there are multiple ombre nail paint combinations, ranging from rainbow to nude and French ombre that beauty enthusiasts can experiment with.

The ideal way to go about the chrombre nail trend is to layer a protective base coat such as the Deborah Lippmann Hard Rock Nail Strengthening Top And Base Coat ($22) or the Sally Hansen Double Duty Base & Top Coat ($9).

The next step is to apply a light shade of nailpolish, as per the ombre combination of choice and then proceed to blend the darker shade from the ombre combination using a sponge. One can also choose to create an ombre effect using colors of the same shade family like pastel to dark blue or lilac to deep purple instead of combining contrasting shades.

Now comes the main step, they key to creating the perfect chrombre manicure which is to use a dry brush and top the nails using a shimmer shade of eyeshadow or chrome powder. Product recommendations for nail chrome powders include OPI’s Chrome Powder ($19.95) or the Vettsy Chrome Powder Set ($36.99).

Seal the chrombre manicure using a high-shine, glossy top coat like the OPI Top Coat nail polish ($14.99) or the Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Anti-Chip Top Coat ($9.94). And just like that, beauty enthusiasts can achieve the unique chrombre nail trend at home with basic manicure products and tools.

There are multiple variations to the chrombre nail trend wherein once the art of combining an ombre with chrome pigments is mastered, beauty enthusiasts can add rhinestones and flame-like designs to elevate the manicure.

Chrombre nails can be created using simple pastel shades to impart a neutral, subtle look and can also be created using dark shades with icy shimmer shades for a glamorous-looking manicure.