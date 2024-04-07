“Always handsome”: Fans praise footballer Kai Havertz’s look for the latest BOSS campaign

German footballer Kai Havertz featured prominently in a digital campaign for the launch of the latest Hugo Boss perfume edition. The brand unveiled a short video earlier in the week, featuring three of the world’s leading footballers, including Havertz. Directed and produced by Mazarine Digital, the campaign introduced the new fragrance edition, BOSS Bottled Triumph Elixir perfume.

Fans expressed their excitement over seeing Kai Havertz, Arsenal’s midfielder and forward, as one of the ambassadors for the latest BOSS perfume for men. He joins Real Madrid’s midfielder Eduardo Camavinga and Manchester City’s midfielder Phil Foden in the campaign. Many fans showered Havertz with positive compliments on social media platforms.

In the latest BOSS digital campaign, Kai Havertz showcased his style off the field in blue-black footage against moody LED linear lights. The campaign, released on the BOSS official Instagram handle on April 1, 2024, highlighted the launch of the new fragrance, BOSS Bottled Triumph Elixir eau de parfum, within the BOSS Bottled fragrance collection.

Kai Havertz wore an all-black, loose-fitting button-down shirt, falling mid-thigh, complemented by well-groomed hair styled with a low fade and an elevated textured messy fringe. He paired this ensemble with black jeans and sneakers featuring white rubber soles.

In the video, Kai Havertz displayed his soccer skills, including dribbling and kicking a black soccer ball. Named the new faces of the BOSS Bottled Triumph Elixir, the brand captioned the video with:

"Ready to uncover the essence of triumph? Find it in #BOSSBottledTriumph Elixir, the new fragrance full of unique intensity, worn by #KaiHavertz, #EduardoCamavinga, and #PhilFoden."

In the footage, Camavinga and Foden featured the same all-black outfit that Havertz wore. Camavinga opted for a pair of sleeveless undershirts and a sleeveless tuxedo with black pants, while Foden chose a sheer black shirt paired with a structured jacket and pants.

The latest Hugo Boss campaign features the brand’s Bottled Triumph Elixir, a highly concentrated perfume designed for men and a follow-up to the BOSS Bottled Elixir perfume released in 2023.

Crafted by renowned master perfumer Annick Menardo alongside Suzy Le Helley, the new BOSS Bottled Triumph Elixir mimics the enthusiasm of soccer and a triumphant soccer team. The perfume blends fresh, energizing, and bold notes with violet leaf top notes, vetiver essence on the heart, and base aroma of patchouli leaves essence, bottled in the classic BOSS Bottled glass flavor in vivid blue and shiny black finish.

While the brand has yet to provide a direct link to purchase the BOSS Bottled Triumph Elixir online, a 3.3 oz bottle of the perfume is currently available at Macy’s and Dillard’s for $140.

