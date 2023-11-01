Arby’s 2 Can Dine for $9.99 deal: Offerings, Availability, and All You Need to Know

Arby’s is offering fans a new way to enjoy their favorites as the chain introduces a new '2 Can Dine for $9.99 deal.' Aimed at offering pocket-friendly yet satiating meals, the limited-time deal offers two choices each of entrée sandwich options, sides, and fountain drinks of your choice.

Available in stores since October 30, the '2 Can Dine for $9.99' deal allows fans to choose from entrée options like Classic Roast Beef, Classic Beef ‘n Cheddar, Classic Crispy Chicken Sandwich, and Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sandwich, along with sides like the famed Curly Fries and Crinkle-cut-fries. The meals also include all fountain drink options from the chain's menu for guests to choose from.

The limited-time deal hits stores nationwide on October 30 (Image via Arby’s)

Fans looking forward to taking advantage of the '2 Can Dine for $9.99' deal can order it through the chain's app or website. The new deal can be found in the 'limited time' section of the chain's digital menu and can be ordered as any other offering.

All you need to know about Arby’s 2 Can Dine for $9.99 deal

The holiday season isn't far away, and the gifts have already started pouring in as Arby’s introduced its latest '2 Can Dine for $9.99' deal. Whether you plan to have them on your own or with your loyal friends, the new deal can be enjoyed at the nearest participating store or through the comforts of your home when ordered online for pick-up and deliveries.

The new 2 Can Dine for $9.99 deal comes with two options each of entrées, sides, and drinks (Image via Arby’s)

For those wondering here's a quick look at all the entrée and side options available under the '2 Can Dine for $9.99' deals:

Classic Roast Beef - Thin slices of juicy roast beef loaded between a sesame seed bun. Classic Beef ‘n Cheddar - Creamy Cheddar cheese sauce, thinly sliced roast beef pieces, and Red Ranch served on a toasted onion roll. Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sandwich - A crisp fried chicken fillet coated in buffalo sauce, topped with shredded iceberg lettuce, and Parmesan peppercorn dressing, and served on a star top bun. Classic Crispy Chicken Sandwich - Chicken breast filled fried to golden-brown perfection, topped with tomato, mayo, and lettuce, all packed between a toasted bun. Curly Fries - Golden crisp fries made by slicing fresh potatoes in curly designs. Crinkle Fries - Famed Arby’s potato fries with accordion-style grooves that come with a hearty seasoning of fine kosher salt. Fountain Drinks - Popular options like Coca-Cola, Sprite, Dr. Pepper, Barq's Root Beer, Mello Yello, Fanta Orange, Unsweet Tea, and more.

It is to be noted that Arby’s has not hinted at how long the new deal will be available at restaurants. Hence, fans who don't want to miss out on the big savings should check it out as soon as possible.