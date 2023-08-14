Batiste dry shampoo lawsuit: How to claim settlement money, form, and other details explored

Church & Dwight's co-owned Batiste dry shampoo brand has agreed to resolve a $2.5 million class action lawsuit this week. The lawsuit that was filed in November 2022 alleged that the Batiste-branded dry shampoo contained unsafe levels of a human carcinogen - Benzene.

Though Church & Dwight never accepted the allegations made by the lawsuit, the establishment has now agreed to compensate all class members either in the form of purchase vouchers or cash payments. The compensation is available to all members who may have purchased the Batiste Bare dry shampoo and other similar products on or before May 30, 2023.

Batiste settles a 2022 shampoo class action lawsuit (Image via Batiste)

Class members across the country will be able to claim their compensation by filling out a 'Claim Form' available on the website - https://cd-settlement.com/submit-claim - until November 15, 2023. Individuals can receive up to $10 or more if they submit the form with or without a receipt.

Individuals can claim the compensation under the Batiste dry shampoo $2.5 million settlement until November 15, 2023

The class members who participated in the November 2022 Batiste dry shampoo lawsuit, are eligible to receive compensation under the $2.5 million settlement. To claim the compensation, all class members must fill out the Batiste dry shampoo lawsuit settlement 'Claim Form' on this website - https://cd-settlement.com/submit-claim - before November 15, 2023.

All consumers who may have purchased the Batiste Light Bare, Batiste Clean, or Batiste Bare Dry shampoo products on or before May 30, 2023, may be eligible for the compensation.

Filling out the Batiste dry shampoo lawsuit settlement claim form only requires individuals to enter details including information about the purchased products, the consumer's name, mailing address, and the method they would prefer to receive the payment through. The form also has the option to submit a receipt for a higher payout on all qualifying purchases.

Batiste dry shampoo settlement (Image via John Parra / Getty Images)

Consumers or class members can receive compensation under the following conditions on all valid claims made until November 15, 2023:

Consumers who may have purchased any of the Batiste products but can't provide proof with a receipt will be eligible for a $2 refund on up to five products. The refund can be availed either in cash or a voucher. Those who purchased one or more Batiste products except Bare dry shampoos will be eligible to claim product vouchers of $2 each for over five products. The maximum compensation cannot surpass $10. Consumers who purchased any Batiste Light Bare, Batiste Clean, or Batiste Bare Dry shampoo products and can provide a receipt or proof of purchase will receive a full refund for all purchases.

The final hearing for the November 2022 Batiste-branded dry shampoo settlement is scheduled for October 16, 2023. Though the brand has not hinted at a confirmed payout date for the settlement, class members can expect an announcement soon after the hearing.