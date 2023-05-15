"Was the nugget cooked with Lava?": McDonalds hot chicken nuggets $15,000 lawsuit sparks hilarious reactions online

McDonalds has found itself in a tough spot after its chicken nuggets ended up causing second-degree burns to a child. The incident happened in 2019 and involved a four-year-old autistic girl who received second-degree burns on her upper thigh after a hot Chicken McNugget served in her happy meal fell on her legs.

The $15,000 lawsuit filed by the girl's family in South Florida seeks compensation for the damages from Mcdonald’s and the Upchurch Foods franchise. However, the verdict on May 11, 2023, ended in a split decision, and the jurors found the franchise holder liable for "negligence and failure to warn customers about the risk of hot food." The fast food chain was also found accountable for "failing to provide instructions for safe handling of the food."

While McDonalds may have to pay for the damages, the jury dismissed arguments in the lawsuit claiming the product was defective. As the proceedings continue, a second jury will soon determine the compensation the fast food chain and its franchise owner, Upchurch Foods, may have to pay the child and her family.

The fast food chain is facing a lawsuit of over $15,000 in a hot Chicken McNugget incident (Image via Luke Sharrett/ Bloomberg/ Getty Images/ McDonalds)

Fast food chains being taken to court is a common occurrence, but the incident related to a supposedly hot Chicken McNugget has left the internet amused. While most comments and tweets find the matter to be rather fishy, some can't help finding a hilarious angle to it. Sharing a similar response, a user mockinlgy commented that they couldn't understand whether or not the nugged was cooked with lava.

McDonalds respectfully disagrees with the verdict in the Hot Chicken McNugget lawsuit

In 2019, Philana Holmes and Humberto Caraballo Estevez filed a lawsuit against McDonalds and franchise owner Upchurch Foods after a hot Chicken McNugget fell on their daughter Olivia’s leg and caused second-degree burns. While the parents argued that the restaurant served a chicken nugget that was “defective, harmful, and unfit for human handling,” the court came to the conclusion that the product was not defective.

Though the franchise and the fast food chain may have to pay for damages, which are to be determined by a second jury, they have only been found liable for not warning customers about the risk of hot food. Following the verdict, the chain agreed that it was indeed an unfortunate accident but respectfully disagreed with the ruling.

McDonalds respectfully disagreed with the verdict while promising customers to serve quality food like always (Image via Horacio Villalobos/ Getty Images)

After hearing the arguments and witnesses for two days, the court finally found the company liable, but the internet did not seem pleased with how the episode unfolded. Though most people questioned the arguments behind the lawsuit, others found it hilarious.

jory @jorybei @nypost WTH. Those are always so soggy when I get them….that’s wild. @nypost WTH. Those are always so soggy when I get them….that’s wild.

Putin-chan 🇷🇺 @PutinChan369 @nypost ... We now need warning labels to warn that hot food is hot?.. Who could have possible known that hot food is hot.. Strange times! Next you're gonna tell me hot coffee is actually.. hot! @nypost ... We now need warning labels to warn that hot food is hot?.. Who could have possible known that hot food is hot.. Strange times! Next you're gonna tell me hot coffee is actually.. hot!

However, not everyone was making light of the matter. Other users on the internet also tried to focus everyone's attention on the severity of the matter.

B7 | Full of Hopium @blapman007 @nypost do people not understand what "Second degree burns" mean?? This isn't a "ouch, too hot" situation. Second Degree burns are PHYSICALLY VISIBLE damage to the first and/or second layer of the skin. @nypost do people not understand what "Second degree burns" mean?? This isn't a "ouch, too hot" situation. Second Degree burns are PHYSICALLY VISIBLE damage to the first and/or second layer of the skin.

Zack Parkerson @GOcastZack @nypost You guys are weirdly defensive of the mega corporation, and even more weirdly antagonistic towards a fellow human being. @nypost You guys are weirdly defensive of the mega corporation, and even more weirdly antagonistic towards a fellow human being.

Mad man @Redlinkkid @nypost I feel like the comments don't understand how hot something has to be to give you second degree burns. McDonald's cooked food that was over 130 degrees Fahrenheit!! @nypost I feel like the comments don't understand how hot something has to be to give you second degree burns. McDonald's cooked food that was over 130 degrees Fahrenheit!!

You wanna talk "common sense"?

How about; It should be common sense that if you serve a customer food, it should be safe to eat, and if not, you should warn them. If failure to do either of these results in an injury, you are therein liable for those damages. @nypost Look y'all.You wanna talk "common sense"?How about; It should be common sense that if you serve a customer food, it should be safe to eat, and if not, you should warn them. If failure to do either of these results in an injury, you are therein liable for those damages. @nypost Look y'all.You wanna talk "common sense"?How about; It should be common sense that if you serve a customer food, it should be safe to eat, and if not, you should warn them. If failure to do either of these results in an injury, you are therein liable for those damages.

Oluso @Blissband1 @nypost Small, minute possibility that it happened. Oil and grease cools down fairly quickly especially in smaller amounts. They would have to have been really really fast in getting those out to her. I worked for the corporation and in the restaurants over 10 years, some in maintenance. @nypost Small, minute possibility that it happened. Oil and grease cools down fairly quickly especially in smaller amounts. They would have to have been really really fast in getting those out to her. I worked for the corporation and in the restaurants over 10 years, some in maintenance.

the real stig @jibs76 @nypost I remember the days when our parents would say “careful it’s hot” and if you ate it like that regardless,you got the eyes and “I told you so “. It’s a crazy world these days people @nypost I remember the days when our parents would say “careful it’s hot” and if you ate it like that regardless,you got the eyes and “I told you so “. It’s a crazy world these days people

There may have been several doubts and arguments about the incident and the lawsuit itself, but the court has deemed that the lawsuit isn't baseless and McDonalds is liable to pay for the damages. Though a set amount for the compensation is yet to be decided, it is believed that the lawsuit will cause fast-food chains to pay more attention to food handling.

