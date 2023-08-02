Taco Bell false advertising lawsuit explained as the brand gets sued for the amount of meat in Crunchwraps and Mexican pizzas 

Right after "liberating Taco Tuesday," Taco Bell has found itself in legal trouble with a false advertising lawsuit. The class action lawsuit that was filed in the Brooklyn Federal Court by a Ridgewood, New York resident, Frank Siragusa, alleges the taco chain of not serving enough beef and beans in its Crunchwraps and Mexican pizzas.

To prove the point, Siragusa's lawsuit also includes pictures of the popular offerings from the chain's banners and advertisements, along with actual photographs of the same when served to customers.

While the advertised food is often seen bursting with cheese, beans, meat, and other ingredients, the real-world counterparts only offer much smaller and non-vibrant servings of the same food.

As per the lawsuit, the taco chain's ads are "unfair and financially damaging to consumers," as they falsely advertise the chain's Mexican Pizzas and Crunchwraps to be containing almost double the amount of actual ingredients. The lawsuit does not allege Taco Bell's food to contain less content than described on the website.

Still, it seeks compensation of over $5 million for all customers who may have bought the different variants of Mexican Pizzas and Crunchwraps in the last three years.

Taco Bell is yet to respond to Frank Siragusa's class action lawsuit

The Brooklyn Federal Court lawsuit also alleges the advertisements to be:

According to the plaintiff, the chain's false advertising has prompted customers into making choices about the food items

"that they would not have otherwise made."

The menu items that are part of the lawsuit include the chain's Vegan Crunchwrap, Grande Crunchwrap, Crunchwrap Supreme, Veggie Mexican Pizza, and Mexican Pizza.

The lawsuit filed in the Brooklyn Federal Court focuses on three variants of Crunchwraps and two variants of Mexican Pizzas sold across the country (Image via Taco Bell)

Requesting for it to be certified as a class action lawsuit, the plaintiff's attorney demanded that the court urges Taco Bell to pay all customers who may have bought the six items in the last three years. The lawsuit also urged that the taco chain either stops selling the concerned items or fixes the false advertising problem.

The lawsuit that was filed in the Brooklyn Federal Court by Frank Siragusa is yet to be heard in the court, but Taco Bell has continued to maintain its silence on the matter.

This is not the first time Frank Siragusa has filed a lawsuit against a fast food chain for false advertisements or similar claims. Frank has previously filed a lawsuit against the two popular fast food chains Wendy's and McDonald's alleging that the size of their burgers was much smaller in comparison to what was advertised across the country. It is to be noted that the concerned lawsuit is still pending.