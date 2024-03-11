Billie Eilish debuts long black hair at Oscars 2024, fans applaud: “hair is GIVING”

Oscars 2024 witnessed the appearance of multiple celebrities clad in striking ensembles and unique makeup looks, with Billie Eilish's long black hair debut making headlines at the event.

The bad guy singer has often sported short-length shag or mid-length hair in colors like green, blonde, and red. However, this time, Eilish stunned her global fanbase by sporting a dapper Chanel schoolgirl ensemble with voluminous, long hair.

Fans of the Happier Than Ever singer were surprised to see her long tresses at the Oscars 2024 red carpet and quickly took to social media platforms like X to express their astonishment and compliment Billie for this switch-up:

Billie Eilish's long hair debut at Oscars 2024 stuns fans

Billie Eilish ditched her shiny red streaks for dark brunette hair and a voluminous blowout. Along with it, she sported a schoolgirl-style white shirt, black blazer, and a black and white skirt, along with a printed black and white Chanel bag.

Sharing the reason behind her styling, Billie said that she opted for the French designer's couture as an ode to her first Oscars.

Billie Eilish won the Oscar for the best song category for her song What Was I Made For? alongside her brother Finneas O'Connell. However, her long tresses debut garnered just as much traction as her Oscar win.

Eilish sported subtle makeup for the Oscars 2024 red carpet, opting for a dewy, subtle base and blush accentuating her cheekbones. Keeping her look simple, she chose a glossy pink shade for the lips and volumized lashes to complement the look.

Billie’s long tresses had a lift effect from the roots and voluminous layers with soft bangs to complement her face shape.

Fans of the Ocean Eyes singer were elated to see the new look and quickly took to social media platforms like X to compliment the same:

In her acceptance speech, Billie Eilish stated:

"I feel so lucky and honored. I love you Greta and thank you for this.’

The Oscars 2024 was held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and was hosted by talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.