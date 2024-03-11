Florence Pugh's look for Oscars 2024 red carpet wins the internet: "ABSOLUTELY RAVISHING"

Stunning in a wet-look dress, Florence Pugh made her red carpet appearance at the Oscars 2024 in yet another one of her unique ensembles. The Oppenheimer actress has always made headlines with her looks for movie promotions and red-carpet events, and the Oscars weren't an exception.

Sporting a toned-down silver Del Core dress, Pugh's ensemble featured a corset-like deep-neck embellished top with a flowy skirt, the design on both of which mimic the effect of water droplets on a leaf.

Fans of the Don't Worry Darling actress always make sure that her unique and striking looks don't go unnoticed and hence took to social media platforms like Instagram and X to compliment Florence Pugh's red carpet appearance at the Oscars 2024:

Fans gush over Florence Pugh's look for Oscars 2024 red carpet

Apart from her bedazzled corset gown and skirt styling, Florence Pugh's hair and makeup took center stage at the Oscars 2024 red carpet event. The Dune: Part Two actress is known for rocking versatile hairdos in a short hair length, which was visible at her Oscars 2024 red carpet styling as well.

Curated by hairstylist Adir Abergel, Florence Pugh's hairstyle for the Oscars 2024 red carpet featured a blow-out, side-sweep, accentuating the focal points of her face and complementing the overall look.

For her makeup, she sported a dewy base with a tint of blush on the cheekbones, paired with a matte rose pink shade for the lips. Makeup artist Alex Babsky paired her subtle base and matte lips with volumized lashes and a warm, toned-down shade of purple eyeshadow on the lid.

Pugh completed her chic look with a sparkling silver serpent-shaped necklace from luxury brand Bulgari and a white and silver embellished manicure.

Fans of the Little Women actress swooned over her hair and makeup for the Oscars 2024 red carpet and complimented her beauty through social media platforms:

From the BAFTAs 2024 to promotions of Dune: Part Two, Florence Pugh has sported a variety of viral hair and makeup looks, a tradition which the actress repeated at the Oscars 2024 red carpet.

Held at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, the Oscars 2024 featured A-listers like Magot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Jennifer Lawrence, and many other celebrities in striking ensembles and beauty looks.