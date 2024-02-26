Fans swoon over Florence Pugh's metallic silver makeup for Dune: Part Two NYC premiere: "Loved the eyes today"

Florence Pugh recently made headlines as she arrived at the Dune: Part Two NYC premiere that took place in Lincoln Centre on February 25, 2024. The upcoming film starring Pugh alongside Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler, Zendaya, and others is set to release on March 1, 2024.

Pugh made a statement with her outfit at the recent premiere and fans were in awe of her graphic silver cat eye look. Several fans complimented the actress and flooded social media with positive comments as they reacted to her makeup for the event. They took to the comments section of her makeup artist's Instagram post as they expressed that they "loved" the actress' eye makeup.

"The most stunning Princess": Fans in awe of Florence Pugh's silver eye makeup look for Dune: Part Two NYC premiere

Florence opted for a backless silver pleated evening gown for the recent event. With a halter neckline and A-line cut, the outfit gave her a timeless look and caught the attention of fans.

She was seen with a futuristic graphic silver cat eye style eyeliner, which contrasted with her nude lipstick and matte foundation base. She also added hints of chrome silver and black to the inner corners of her eye. Her sculpted eyebrows and cheekbones also stood out as she posed for pictures.

While her makeup and gown were in sync with the science fiction movie's aesthetic, her hairstyle took her look to the next level. She styled her blonde hair in a sleek low ponytail and tied the top half in a looped bun. To add some extra details to her look, she combed her bangs back to create a subtle puff.

Florence Pugh stunned netizens with her graphic silver-eye look for the premiere and fans showered her with praise on social media platforms as they complimented her look and eye makeup. She plays Princess Irulan in Dune: Part Two and her fans believed she looked like "the most stunning princess." They called her "futuristic flo" as they commented on her latest look.

On February 6, Zendaya and Florence Pugh attended the Dune: Part Two movie premiere in Mexico at the Auditorio Nacional. Their co-stars, Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler, Josh Brolin, and filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, were also a part of the event.