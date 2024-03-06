Chanel has roped in BLACKPINK's Jennie as the face of the label's Première Edition Originale watch campaign. The pictorials have been released on the luxury fashion brand's official website.

Many media outlets have also shared the campaign photos of Jennie, including Vogue Korea. Vogue captioned the post:

"Première meets Jenny, who exudes a dazzling presence in the Chanel watchmaking world."

As Jennie's photos went viral on social media platforms, fans couldn't stop swooning over the new visuals of the K-pop artist.

Fans are obsessed with the appearance of BLACKPINK's Jennie in Chanel Première Edition Originale watch campaign

BLACKPINK's Jennie is a sensational name in the K-pop world. She catapulted to international stardom with her Hollywood debut in the 2023 series The Idol , alongside Lily-Rose Depp and Weeknd. Since then, Jennie has associated with high-end labels like Chanel and Calvin Klein.

In the new released photos, Jennie is wearing the newly launched Première Edition Originale watch with a black and golden Chanel outfit. Her simple hairdo is accessorized with a golden Chanel hairband. Both the photos and the concept video have won fans' hearts.

Social media is flooded with positive comments for the singer, calling her "queen," "icon," and " Chanel goddess."

In the comment section of the Instagram post shared by Vogue Korea, fans are praising the singer for her fashion choices. Here are some of the fan reactions:

Chanel has launched two Première Edition Originale watches which are currently available for purchase on the Chanel Korea's official website:

Steel and black leather, black dial - approx. $6,028.27

Steel coated with yellow gold, black leather, and black lacquered dial - approx. $6,979.31

In January 2024, BLACKPINK's Jennie announced her plans to release her first solo EP and full-length solo album by the end of 2024. She also founded an entertainment company called Odd Atelier (OA) with her mother in November 2023.