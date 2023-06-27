The Idol starring BLACKPINK’s Jennie announces its last episode, leaves the internet divided 

BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s debut Hollywood show The Idol has been reported to meet an early end, just five episodes in the series, as opposed to the six episodes it had originally planned to air. The Idol was jointly created by The Weeknd and Sam Levinson of Euphoria fame.

The series explores the dark undertones of the glitz and glamour of Hollywood through the eyes of its main protagonist, Jocelyn, played by Lily Rose-Depp. Jocelyn is a rookie pop singer who finds herself drawn to an enigmatic cult leader Tedros, played by The Weeknd.

The series has been in the news for all the wrong reasons ever since it was announced. While the negative discourse around it was expected to die down once the show aired, it seems that the criticism against The Idol has only increased with each new episode.

Even then, audiences were surprised to discover that episode 5 would be the season finale as opposed to the original six episodes that the show had planned for. Although most fans are happy that the show is finally ending, BLACKPINK's Jennie's fans are disappointed since the singer's character had just started to gain some momentum on the show.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s The Idol to end with episode 5 amid cancellation rumors

BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s fans were shocked to discover that her debut Hollywood production will end earlier than usual with episode 5. This has also fueled rumors that the network (HBO) is unhappy with the poor reception The Idol has been receiving and has apparently decided not to renew it for season 2. Given that this is the SOLO singer’s first ever acting project as well as Hollywood debut, BLINKs were naturally rooting for the singer’s success.

Despite the show's gratuitous and exploitative portrayal of its female characters, fans lavished praise on BLACKPINK’s Jennie for her amazing portrayal as Dyanne, an ambitious backup dancer in Jocelyn’s troop, who is pretending to be friends with the flailing pop star but is actually part of Tedros’ cult and wants to replace Jocelyn in Hollywood.

The Pink Venom singer has been drumming up praise from fans for her negative role as a debutante actress in her maiden Hollywood venture. However, BLINKs are now sad that the series will come to an abrupt end and that it might not be renewed for a second season.

Representatives from HBO, however, have declined to comment on whether The Idol is cancelled or not. According to TVLine, a source who wished to remain anonymous revealed that the short season doesn’t necessarily mean the show is facing cancellation.

“The season ended up being five episodes when it was all said and done after Sam [Levinson] took over and made significant changes. The story only ended up requiring 5.”

However, BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s fans hope that The Idol and her stellar performance as Dyanne will translate into more acting projects for the SOLO singer in the future.

The American publication Forbes reported that BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s praiseworthy performance in The Idol is worthy of an Emmy nomination, adding that she has a fair chance to earn one as a debutante as well. BLINKs are hoping the Shutdown singer greenlights more acting projects both in Korea and in the West.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie to release her version of World Class Sinner

After the seductive and tantalizing One of the Girls, featuring the Pink Venom singer, The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, BLACKPINK’s Jennie will be getting her first solo song for The Idol, her version of World Class Sinner.

For those unversed, World Class Sinner was supposed to be Jocelyn’s comeback song in the show. However, due to multiple breakdowns on the set, she didn't manage to complete filming for the song. Her management then decided to instead sign Dyanne and offered to let her release her own version of World Class Sinner and scrap Jocelyn’s song altogether.

Additionally, BLACKPINK’s Jennie is touted to release her solo version of One of the Girls (Tough Love). BLINKs are hoping The Idol’s season finale features Jennie’s version of World Class Sinner, which will be a befitting end to her debut Hollywood production.

The Idol will air its fifth and final episode on July 2 at 9 pm ET.

