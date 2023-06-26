The Idol episode 5 release date, air time, what to expect, and more details

The Idol has captivated audiences with its dark and twisted portrayal of the music industry. Created by Sam Levinson, The Weeknd, and Reza Fahim, this HBO Max series has garnered praise for its performances while stirring controversy with its explicit content.

Episode 5 of The Idol season 1 is set to premiere on July 2, 2023, delivering another dose of intense drama to viewers. It will be available to stream on HBO Max, with the airing time scheduled for 9 PM Eastern Time (ET). Titled Jocelyn Forever, episode 5 promises to push the boundaries further as the story unfolds.

There will be trouble in paradise for Jocelyn and Tedros in episode 5 of The Idol

What to expect?

The Idol has been lauded for its exploration of controversial themes, including addiction, fame, and exploitation within the music industry. With its mature rating, the show fearlessly confronts explicit content, provoking thought and challenging viewers' perceptions. The performances of Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd have been particularly praised for their depth and authenticity, immersing audiences in the complex emotions and experiences of their characters.

In episode 5 of the series, viewers will witness Jocelyn taking control of her life as she prepares for her upcoming tour. However, her newfound empowerment begins to strain her relationship with Tedros as she exercises more influence over her surroundings.

The narrative takes an unexpected turn when Jocelyn discovers shocking news about her ex, leaving viewers wondering whether she can reclaim control over her life amid the tumultuous music industry.

Production details

A collaboration between A24 and HBO, The Idol showcases the creative vision of Sam Levinson, The Weeknd, and Reza Fahim. The series is set against the backdrop of Los Angeles, providing a compelling backdrop for its twisted narrative. The show has been rated TV-MA for mature audiences.

With quite a few big names from the global entertainment industry being on the cast list, here's are the cast members who will be seen in The Idol episode 5:

Lily-Rose Depp as Jocelyn Wildenstein

The Weeknd as Tyrus

Troye Sivan as Leroy

Jennie Kim as Rola

Debby Ryan as Nadia

Rachel Sennott as Roxy

Steve Zissis as Henry

Elizabeth Berkley Lauren as Candy

What happened in episode 4 of The Idol

In the previous episode of The Idol, Jocelyn and Will have a heart-to-heart conversation. The former opens up to Will about her past, and the latter tells her about his own struggles with addiction. Tyrus introduces Jocelyn to his cult. Jocelyn is initially hesitant, but she eventually agrees to join the cult.

Will starts to investigate Tyrus and his cult. She learns that Tyrus has a dark past and begins to suspect that the cult is not what it seems. Jocelyn has a powerful performance at a showcase that becomes commercial success, putting her on the map as a rising star.

Final thoughts

With episode 5 of The Idol approaching, fans are eagerly anticipating another thrilling installment in this captivating series. The release date and air time on July 2, 2023, mark a significant moment for viewers to dive deeper into the dark underbelly of the music industry. With its controversial themes, powerful performances, and enthralling plot, The Idol continues to leave an indelible mark on the television landscape.

Poll : 0 votes