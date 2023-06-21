5 drama shows like The Idol

The Idol, a newly released American drama series from the house of HBO, is making ripples for its more controversial subject matter and ensemble of prominent cast members. Sam Levinson, Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd and Reza Fahim came together to create the series, which explores the darker underbelly of the music industry beyond its glamour and bling.

The Idol premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival with its first two episodes, where it reportedly received a five-minute standing ovation from the audience. However, it did not hit a favourable spot with the critics and audiences when it later released on HBO and Max on June 4, 2023.

The series was criticized for its direction, underlying themes, insensitive and bad scriptwriting, and disturbing s*xual content. However, Lily-Rose Depp's performance in the lead role has received praised, along with the 1970s-looking cinematography.

The Idol features an ensemble of prominent stars like Lily-Rose Depp, The Weeknd, Troye Sivan, Jane Adams, Suzanna Son, Jennie Kim, Dan Levy, Rachel Sennott, Moses Sumney, Hank Azaria, Hari Nef, Ramsey and others in pivotal roles.

The oficial synopsis for The Idol reads as:

"After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s (Lily-Rose Depp) last tour, she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and s*xiest pop star in America. Her passions are reignited by Tedros (Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye), a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?"

If you are liking HBO's latest drama series and are looking for something similar to watch, then we have you covered. In this article, we list out five other shows that might interest you if you have gotten hooked to The Idol.

Mood, Bojack Horseman, and 3 other shows that you could watch if you like HBO's The Idol

1) Atlanta

Atlanta (Image via FX)

Atlanta is an American comedy drama series from the house of FX which premiered in 2016 and aired four seasons before concluding in 2022. Donald Glover wrote, produced, and directed the title, getting praise for the well-written script, nuanced characters, and unique sense of humor.

The cast featured Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, and LaKeith Stanfield in pivotal roles. Atlanta received mulitple accolades throughout its run, including two Emmies and two Golden Globes. It is also often hailed among the best TV shows of the decade.

Set in and around the titular city, the series explores the flourishing hip-hop music scene by following the lives of Earn and his cousin Paper Boi. Struggling with making ends meet after dropping out of Princeton, Earn gets with his estranged cousin and tries to break into the music scene to support himself and his family.

Just like The Idol, this series also explores the music industry through the eyes of an artist trying to make it big in the industry. However, instead of the former's crude portrayal, Atlanta takes a more comic and surreal approach.

2) Mood

Mood (Image via BBC)

Mood is a British musical drama series from the house of BBC Three. With direction from Dan Shadforth and Stroma Caims, Nicôle Lecky created the show with inspiration from her own solo play, Superh*e. The series premiered in March 2022 in UK before arriving in the US in November 2022.

The six-episode series stars Nicôle Lecky and Lara Peake in the lead roles alongside Tyler Antonius, Jordan Duvigneau, Jessica Hynes, Paul Kaye, and others in supporting roles. The series received positive feedback for Lecky's original soundtrack and writing style.

Mood revolves around Sasha, a 25 year old singer and rapper who aspires to make it big in the music industry. When she gets kicked out of her house and loses her boyfriend, her new friend Carly shows her the way to stand up again on her feet. She explores the world of social media influencers while gradually edging to the lucrative business of s*xual transactions.

Just like The Idol, Mood also focuses on the exploitative nature of stardom and the effects it has on a person.

3) Bojack Horseman

Bojack Horseman (Image via Netflix)

Bojack Horseman is an animated dark satirical comedy series from the house of Netflix. Created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg, the series premiered in 2014 and aired six seasons before wrapping up in 2020. The pivotal characters in the series were voiced by Will Arnett, Alison Brie, Paul F. Tompkins, Aaron Paul, and Amy Sedaris.

The series received critical acclaim and a positive response from audiences for its realistic portrayal of sensitive issues such as mental health and social issues. It also received multiple accolades during its run and is considered to be one of the greatest animated series of all time by many.

Set in an alternate Los Angeles, the series revolves around the titular character, Bojack Horseman, a has-been horse-man actor who peaked in the 1990s but has lost his mojo since. In an attempt to regain his former glory, he hires ghostwriter Diane Nguyen to write his autobiography.

The show delves into Bojack's emotional issues, constant need for validation, battle with alcoholism, self-worth issues, and more. Like Bojack Horseman, The Idol also explores the effects that stardom can have on a person's mental health.

4) Fosse/ Verdon

Fosse/ Verdon (Image via FX)

Fosse/ Verdon is a biographical limited series from the house of FX. Developed by Steven Levenson and Thomas Kail, it is based on Sam Wasson's 2013 biography Fosse.

The cast of the series includes prominent actors Michelle Williams and Sam Rockwell in the titular roles alongside Norbert Leo Butz, Margaret Qualley, Aya Cash, Jake Lacy, and others in pivotal roles. Critics praised the series for the attention to detail to the original material and the performances by the lead actors.

Set in the 1960s and '70s, Fosse/ Verdon tells the story of Broadway legends, choreographer-director Bob Fosse and dancer-actress Gwen Verdon. The series delves into their personal and professional lives, exploring the struggles, sacrifices, and artistic clashes in their careers.

Fosse/ Verdon explores the ups and downs of the famous couple, just like The Idol revolves around Jocelyn's life.

5) Euphoria

Euphoria (Image via HBO)

Euphoria is an American teen drama series from the house of HBO. The series was created by The Idol showrunner Sam Levinson, with inspiration from the Israeli limited series of the same name.The series premiered in 2019 and has aired two seasons, with a third one on its way.

The cast of the show features Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, and many others. Euphoria received praise for the performance of the actors, the cinematography and the gritty portrayal of teenage addiction, becoming one of HBO's premier titles.

Set in the fictional town of East Highland, California, Euphoria revolves around the life of Rue Bennett, a troubled teenager fighting drug addiction. The series further dives into the lives of her peers, navigating their romantic relationships, s*xuality and identity, mental health issues, and other such sensitive topics.

While Euphoria does not have its foundation in show business like The Idol, both shows are set in the same universe as explained by Levinson. Also, both titles deal with substance abuse as a major part of their plotlines and share Levinson's unapologetic and gritty storytelling.

These are some of the titles that we think would be right up your alley if you like HBO's latest drama, The Idol.

The show has already aired three episodes but is facing backlash from audiences for its controversial content and over-the-line s*xualization with the lack of a well-written screenplay. It will release two more episodes on the coming weekends before wrapping up the premiere season.

Poll : 0 votes