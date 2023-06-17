The Idol, the brand new drama series starring Lily-Rose Depp and Abel Tesfaye, is all set to make its return with its upcoming episode 3 on Sunday, June 18, 2023, exclusively on HBO and Max. Reza Fahim, Sam Levinson, and Abel Tesfaye have served as creators of the series, with Levinson also acting as the director.

The HBO show centers around an aspiring pop idol Jocelyn and her complicated relationship with a cult leader and self-help guru, named Tedros.

Ever since the preview for the brand new third episode of The Idol was dropped by HBO, followers of the series have been eagerly waiting to witness what the upcoming episode will bring to the table, especially given that The Idol episode 2, titled Double Fantasy, featured a series of interesting events, including Jocelyn breaking down and Leia getting wary of Jocelyn and Tedros' relationship.

So, without further delay, let's jump right in to find out all about the third episode of the HBO series, ahead of its arrival.

Episode 3 of The Idol has been titled Daybreak

What to expect from the third episode of the HBO drama series?

HBO @HBO It's not what you say, it's what you do. It's what you make, it's what you sing. #THEIDOL It's not what you say, it's what you do. It's what you make, it's what you sing. #THEIDOL https://t.co/AmrfxVhc95

As mentioned earlier, the upcoming new episode 3 is scheduled to be released this Sunday, June 18, 2023, exclusively on HBO and its popular streaming platform Max. The air time of the episode is 9 pm Eastern Time (ET). It has been titled Daybreak. The story for the episode has been written by Abel Tesfaye and Sam Levinson.

Levinson has also written the screenplay and directed the new episode. The synopsis for Daybreak, given by Rotten Tomatoes, reads as follows:

"As Tedros inserts himself into Jocelyn's life by offering input on her wardrobe and collaborators, Leia brings her growing concerns to Chaim and Destiny; Jocelyn becomes even more emotionally tethered to him."

Take a closer look at the official preview clip for the episode below:

The official synopsis and trailer for the upcoming episode provide the audience with intriguing hints and glimpses of what is about to come their way in the new episode and by the looks of it, it is quite understandable that the episode will be full of emotionally-driven drama as Tedros will slowly be seen taking the decisions for Jocelyn’s life, despite Leia's apprehensions.

Thus, the audience is in for a riveting new episode.

Who are the cast members of The Idol?

Apart from Lily-Rose Depp as Jocelyn and Abel Tesfaye as Tedros, the cast list for HBO's new series also includes:

Suzanna Son as Chloe

Jane Adams as Nikki Katz

Troye Sivan as Xander

Jennie Ruby Jane as Dyanne

Hari Nef as Talia

Rachel Sennott as Leia

Moses Sumney as Izaak

Dan Levy as Benjamin

Da'Vine Joy Randolph as Destiny

Eli Roth as Andrew Finkelstein

Hank Azaria as Chaim

Ramsey as herself

Melanie Liburd as Jenna

The show debuted on HBO on June 4, 2023. The official description of the series, given by HBO, states:

"After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s (Lily-Rose Depp) last tour, she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America. Her passions are reignited by Tedros (Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye), a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?"

Don't forget to catch the third episode of The Idol, which will air on HBO and Max on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes