American sports team owner and spouse of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes recently made headlines with her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine pictorial.

The entrepreneur and mother of two sported a Mugler red one-piece swimsuit as she featured in the swimsuit magazine's 60th-anniversary issue. She opted for subtle makeup which accentuated her features, and beach waves accompanied the swimsuit look.

The pictorial's Instagram post shared by @si_swimsuit and @travelbelize has garnered comments with mostly mixed reactions on Brittany Mahomes' photoshoot for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine.

Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit page called Britanny Mahomes a 2024 SI swimsuit rookie. Additionally, the entrepreneur and Patrick Mahomes' spouse clapped back at hateful comments through her Instagram story.

"Stunner", "Pass": Brittany Mahomes’ Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine pictorial garners mixed reviews

Brittany Mahomes is the founder of the world’s first-ever stadium dedicated to women’s sports. She is also the owner of a significant stake in Kansas City Current- a National Women’s Soccer League team.

In addition to being involved in sports-related endeavours, Brittany founded Britanny Lynee Fitness which offers training programs and fitness merchandise designed by Brittany Mahomes.

The Instagram account of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit broke the news of featuring Brittany Mahomes in their 60th-anniversary issue by stating that she is:

"Owner of the Kansas City Current NWSL team, former pro athlete, wife and mother, Brittany emerges as the epitome of a modern-day powerhouse."

Fans of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine took to social media to express their opinion on Britanny's pictorial in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine. Some fans weren't pleased with Brittany Mahomes being roped in as the magazine's swimsuit model:

However, Britanny's pictorial also got positive comments from fans who encouraged her:

Clapping back at the negative comments, Britanny posted an Instagram story stating:

“I’m here to tell you. People will dislike you. People will love you. Don’t let any of that define you. KEEP SHINING and being YOU.”

She also thanked her husband Patrick Mahomes for being a supportive partner, and her fitness trainer Chels B. along with tan artist Isabel Alysa for making her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine debut possible.