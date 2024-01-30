Best Valentine's Day gifts: Pandora Jewellery, Victoria's Secret lingerie, Sephora makeup, and others explored

Nothing resonates with the spirit of Valentine's like a good Valentine's Day gift. Gifts are a must when celebrating the day of love as these are tokens of appreciation, a unique way of telling someone you love them. Moreover, Valentine's Day gifts also showcase a loved one that their preferences, interests, and likes were taken into consideration.

While flowers, cards, and chocolates have become cliche Valentine's Day gifts, it is time to switch to something personalized and luxurious. Some trending Valentine's Day gift this year comprise Pandora's Jewellery, Victoria's Secret lingerie, Le Labo perfume, and more.

Additionally, Valentine's Day gifts are not only for partners and one can gift these to their girlfriends to celebrate Galentine's as makeup brands are rolling out new products and discounts to make Valentine's Day celebrations exciting for beauty enthusiasts.

Best Valentine's Day gifts to impress loved ones

Jewellery, lingerie, and makeup are some of the topmost utility-based gifts that one can repeatedly use to remember a special Valentine's Day memory. Some of the best Valentine's Day gifts to add to your cart right away include:

1) Victoria’s Secret lingerie: Lingerie is linked to romance and passion, making it one of the best Valentine's Day gifts. Since it is a personal and intimate gift, it differs from traditional V-Day gifts. Additionally, lingerie showcases one’s desire to celebrate their partner’s sensuality and beauty.

Victoria’s Secret lingerie (Image via victoriassecret.com)

One can gift the newly launched Victoria's Secret's VS Archives Rosette Corset Top ($199.95), an iconic strapless, classic corset silhouette with perfectly shaped boning and handcrafted satin rosettes. The Rosette Corset Top consists of unlined and underwire lift and lining, removable straps, and a strapless silhouette.

2) Pandora Jewelry: Not only diamonds, but jewelry is a girl's best friend. One can gift their special one the Pandora's Double Band Heart Ring ($125), a 14-karat plated gold ring with a unique design with two bands connected- a perfect Valentine's Day gift. One is a simple polished band, and the other has a pavé on the front half.

Pandora Jewellery (Image via us.pandora.net)

The ring features a sparkling heart-shaped cubic zirconia stone at the center, which makes it a unique, eye-catching statement ring. One of the creative pieces by Pandora, it is a modern yet classic piece that makes for an elegant gift on Valentine's Day.

3) Le Labo Fragrance: Fragrances are an emotional gift for Valentine's as they can evoke a person’s memories and mood. Moreover, a loved one will never forget the smell of the perfume gifted to them on Valentine's.

Le Labo Fragrance (Image via lelabofragrances.com)

The ideal gift scent is the Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum ($99-$322). It is a perfume that infuses cardamom with notes of violet and iris and smoking wood alloy- a combination of cedarwood and Australian sandalwood. The scent has a leathery, musky fragrance with an addictive and comforting smell. The spicy, warm, and rustic fragrance is ideal for both men and women and makes for an excellent V-Day gift.

4) Sephora's Makeup: Multiple brands listed on Sephora have been offering whopping discounts and curated unique makeup sets for the perfect Valentine's Day. The Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Beautifying Lip & Cheek Secrets Set ($54) is one of the best makeup sets on Sephora, featuring universally flattering and dreamy lip and cheek products.

Sephora Makeup (Image via sephora.com)

The makeup set comprises a full-size Matte Revolution lipstick in the nude pink shade Pillow Talk, a mini-size Lip Cheat Liner in the nude pink shade Pillow Talk, a mini-size Collagen Lip Bath Gloss in the shade Pillow Talk, and a mini-size Beauty Highlighter Wand in soft rose gold shade Pillow Talk.

One can mix and match the formulas to create Charlotte Tilbury’s famous "Pillow Talk" glow.

In addition to the abovementioned products, one can look for Diptyque candles, Cartier bracelets, Sol de Janeiro mist gift sets, and other utility products that make for the ideal Valentine's Day gift.