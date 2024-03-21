Camila Cabello’s debut no-eyebrow look for the latest magazine pictorial, fans show mixed reaction: “unnatural” 

Recently, the pop singer Camila Cabello was interviewed by Paper magazine, talking about her exclusive song I Luv It. In this music video, Camila was spotted in blonde hair, which was labeled by the Paper magazine as 'rebranding' or 'the new era'.

Throughout the interview, Camila shared her preparation journey for six months for her fourth solo album, the new Blonde Makeover, and the reaction of people. During the interview session, Camila showcased her blonde eyebrows along with her hair.

The official website of Paper magazine uploaded some snaps from the photoshoot of the Havanna singer, which garnered more traction. The pictures were introduced by the brand with,

"Far from the days of Fifth Harmony, Cuban-born pop star @camila_cabello is on a journey of reinvention. Teasing a new era is no simple pursuit, but a blonde debut and a polarizing soundbite of new single “I Luv It” to get the internet talking is only one step on the way. “Culture goes up and down,” she tells us. “You’re that girl one day and then you’re trash the next day. There is no master plan.”

Fans shared mixed reactions to this photoshoot. While most of her fans have loved the new era with blonde hair, some have complained. An Instagram user named @cuffittt remarked,

@cuffittt remarked on Camila Cabello's blonde makeover "Not sure if rebrand suits her" ( image via @papermagazine/ Instagram)

Some fans appreciated this blonde hair and eyebrow look by labeling her as the queen. Some have commented that she ate this bleached look.

Fans shared mixed reactions to Camila Cabello's blonde look ( Image via @papermagazine/Instagram)

However, most of the comments from her fans seem pretty disappointing. Some fans sternly criticized her bleached eyebrow look and said that the blonde look did not suit her. Some internet users appreciated her natural hair, mentioning the no eyebrow trend is redundant, while some mocked her with the villain of the Harry Potter book series, Voldemort.

Fans shared mixed reactions to Camila Cabello's blonde look ( Image via @papermagazine/Instagram)

More details about Camila Cabello's latest blonde makeover at the Paper Magazine interview

In the whole interview, Paper Magazine highlighted that the singer was never bothered about public criticism. In this blonde look, when most of her fans claimed that she wanted to be that girl, Camila calmly replied "I don't want to be that girl. I don't even know what that means".

Camila Cabello posed before in different ensembles with her long blonde hair. The Senorita singer wore a vest from Alexander McQueen, layered over a white mini-dress from Shushu/Tong. She posed biting her long blonde locks where her bleached eyebrows were visible. In other shots, she wore a black dress from Stella McCartney, adorning Light Grey's jewelry.