Lacoste announces Ahn Hyoseop as the global ambassador for the brand, and fans are ecstatic: “That’s a perfect match”

Lacoste has announced its latest global ambassador, Ahn Hyoseop, a celebrated actor from the Korean entertainment industry. The Business Proposal actor attended the Lacoste show at Paris Fashion Week, where the brand unveiled its new global brand ambassador.

During Paris Fashion Week, Pelagia Kolotouros, the new creative director, presented her debut collection for the brand. Held at the Roland Garros Stadium, the fashion show marked the return of Lacoste's tennis-inspired fashion collection after a five-year hiatus.

On March 16, the brand officially introduced the new global brand ambassador in a collaboration post with Ahn Hyoseop. Fans quickly showered him with love, leaving several comments expressing their excitement. A follower of Ahn Hyoseop, named @ba.jufa, remarked,

Several other fans have shared their remarks regarding the new announcement from the brands, which are listed below.

Ahn Hyoseop, the versatile actor from the Korean entertainment industry, has been announced as the global ambassador of the athletic fashion label Lacoste, leaving fans in giddy mode.

Regarding the new brand ambassador announcement, the officials from Lacoste said,

"The image of Ahn Hyo-seop, who is always challenging and showing a new appearance with his versatile talents in singing, dancing, and acting, is connected with the persistent and bold 'crocodile' spirit of René Lacoste, a tennis legend and fashion icon of the 1920s. His unique fresh and elegant atmosphere, and authentic demeanor also match the values pursued by the brand, hence he was selected as the new ambassador of Lacoste."

The spoke person of Lacoste added further,

"With his ability to switch between masculinity and boyish charm, and always showcasing a stylish look, he is the ideal person to perfectly embody the classic and elegant fashion sports silhouette that René Lacoste aspired to under the message 'Playing and Winning are not enough without Style.' We have high expectations for our future endeavors with him."

At Paris Fashion Week, Ahn Hyoseop adorned the sporty look, wearing a beige sweater. The beige sweater was painted with big Lacoste fonts and other illustrations, underscoring punk fashion. While the collar of the sweater ensures the classic look.

The navy blue long overcoat augments the luxurious allure. He paired a pair of jeans with this ensemble and kept his straight lock in the middle.

Fans seem pretty happy with the decision from Lacoste. Through social media platforms, they share some insightful comments where it appears that they are pretty gleeful. While some fans have congratulated the actor, others remarked that he is a dapper man.